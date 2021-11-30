PS5 owners just got a cool free update in time for Christmas

PlayStation 5 users have been given an early Christmas gift today in the form of BBC iPlayer. The video on demand service has finally rolled out to the platform, more than a year after the console originally launched.

Over 15,000 devices already have access to the streaming service (including Xbox), so this is a very welcome, if not slightly overdue inclusion. An added bonus is that all content can be watched in 4K, if your screen supports the feature. Perfect for the likes of David Attenborough's Frozen Planet.

BBC iPlayer now joins a host of other movie and TV streaming apps across PlayStation 5, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, PlayStation Video, and more.

"We’re always working to make iPlayer available across as many platforms as we can, and we’re delighted to add the PS5 to the 15,000+ devices where BBC iPlayer is already available," wrote BBC iPlayer head of product Neil Hall in the announcement.

Anyone interested in downloading the BBC iPlayer app can find it on the PlayStation Store or under the Media tab on the PS5 home screen. It can then be found under the All App section. I've just tested it myself and it's all up and running.