Xiaomi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team for new electric scooter

Xiaomi has announced a pair of new electric scooters – and one will be available and a special edition thanks to a new collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team.

The first of the two new Xiaomi scooters is called the Mi Electric Scooter 1S. More of an entry-level option (although prices have yet to be announced), the 1S is a more compact and streamlined model than some, and has a 30km (18.6 mile) range with a 25km/h top speed.

Features include an upgraded display for showing your speed, range and ride mode, plus headlights to light the way and make you more visible to others at night. The scooter’s 250W motor works on inclines of up to 14%, and the scooter weighs 12.5kg.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Now to the main event, and the new Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, pictured at the top of this article. This scooter has a long range of 45km (28 miles), and the same top speed of 25km/h. Its powerful 300W electric motor can tackle inclines of up to 20%, and additional features include an LCD display for speed and ride mode, Bluetooth for connecting to the companion smartphone app, and headlights.

Those lights are claimed to illuminate up to 10 metres ahead, and are accompanied by reflector strips on the front, sides and rear. As with most other electric scooters, the new models from Xiaomi are foldable for easy carrying and storage, have pneumatic tyres, and a dual braking system.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Finally, Xiaomi has announced there will be a special edition of the Scooter Pro 2, thanks to a new collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. The new scooter has only been teased for now, but you can expect it to feature the same black, green and silver livery as Lewis Hamilton’s F1 car.

As with the 1S and regular Pro 2, Xiaomi is yet to announce a price or released date for the Mercedes-AMG edition, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

Liked this?