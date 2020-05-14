Xiaomi M365 electric scooter deal: save on the UK's most popular e-scooter

Looking for a deal on an electric scooter? You should be! We think they're a great way to speed up your commute, and could come in handy if you're looking to avoid public transport while the UK starts to return to work.

You can currently pick up a fantastic deal on the Xiaomi M365, the UK's most popular electric scooter.

Pure Scooters – one of the UK's largest retailers of electric scooters – is offering some mega-discounts, knocking a handy £20 off the asking price and including a free two-year warranty.

For the last two years, the Xiaomi M365 has been the worlds top selling scooter, and it currently sits atop T3's best electric scooter buying guide. It's earned that accolade as it's quick, easy to use, attractive, and great value for money.

This electric scooter has a top speed of 15mph, meaning you could cover two miles in just eight minutes (that's 20 minutes faster than walking). We've found the speed and acceleration controls are incredibly simple and think anyone could learn to ride in a matter of minutes.

Its air-filled tyres make it suitable for most surfaces in major cities, making the journey nice and smooth.

The M365 is constructed from lightweight aluminium, and can quickly be folded down, making it easy to store in an office or in a busy train carriage.

It's worth noting that Xiaomi has since launched an updated model called the Xiaomi M365 Pro. This has a longer battery life, but if heavier and more expensive than the non-Pro model.

If you buy the Xiaomi M365 electric scooter from Pure Electric it'll arrive quickly, as all stock is already in the UK, and it'll come with a two-year warranty.

Xiaomi M365 Electric Scooter (White) | was £398.99 | now £378.99 at Pure Electric

For the last 2 years, this has been the World's top-selling scooter. The M365 is a great all-round electric scooter, the speed and acceleration controls are so simple, anyone can learn to ride in minutes – plus, it’s a great electric scooter to look at. The light, aluminium construction means you can quickly fold it down for carrying and storage. Prices depend on colour option, choose the white model for £378.99 price.View Deal

