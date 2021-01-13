Xiaomi M365 Pro vs Xiaomi Pro 2: what's new in Xiaomi's range-topping electric scooter

There’s a new iconic electric scooter in town and it’s called the Xiaomi Pro 2. Is it any better than the incredibly popular Xiaomi M365 Pro it essentially replaces? Also called the Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 – and having dropped the ‘365’ moniker – this upgrade to its electric scooter range by Chinese company Xiaomi (pronounced ‘SHOW mee’), went on sale in July 2020.

It’s an update to the Xiaomi M365 Pro, which originally came out in late 2019 as an upgrade to the original Xiaomi M365, so both are relatively new electric scooters; both have colour displays, regenerative dual braking systems and can be folded up for easy storage. So what’s the difference between the Xiaomi M365 Pro and the Xiaomi Pro 2?

There’s a lot to like about both of them, but if you’re after one of the best budget electric scooters available there are some convincing reasons to stick with the older model. Let’s take a look at how Xiaomi’s electric scooters compare so you can see which one is the best electric scooter for you.

Xiaomi M365 Pro vs Xiaomi Pro 2: Price

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi M365 Pro vs Xiaomi Pro 2: Design

Both are foldable electric scooters with an IP54 rating, which essentially means that they’re ‘splash-proof’. That’s going to concern most Brits, though in lieu of a proper waterproof model these should be generally fine to be used in the outdoors, but take care in downpours.

At 108x43x114 cm and 108x43x49 cm folded-up, the Xiaomi Pro 2 is a tiny bit smaller than the Xiaomi M365 Pro, which measures 113x43x118 cm and 13x43x49 cm, though they have an almost identical chassis that weighs 14.2kg. That’s a few kilos more than the original Xiaomi M365.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade on the Xiaomi Pro 2 is its tweaked rear fender support. It adds more stability and should prevent any breakages from riders accidentally standing on the mudguard.

Another key upgrade is the tyres. A big issue with owners of electric scooters is punctures, so on its newer model Xiaomi has sought to reduce the chances by using tougher air-filled tyres that promise more grip.

Both have an identical colour display. Design-wise there are also a few other subtle differences, such as a red ring on the front wheel that’s not an important feature … but it does look rather flash.

So while there are a lot of similarities between the two, there are a few ways where the Xiaomi Pro 2 differs from the Xiaomi M365 Pro.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi M365 Pro vs Xiaomi Pro 2: Features

At 15.5 mph, both the Xiaomi M365 Pro and Xiaomi Pro 2 have an identical top speed and range. Clocking-in at a maximum of 28 miles/45 km on one charge, both electric scooters are built on the same chassis, with a 300W electric motor and a 12.8Ah battery. Despite those identical specs, the Xiaomi Pro 2 does have a slightly newer, faster battery that can be recharged a shade more quickly, and should also last a little longer in the long-term. However, that’s a very incremental change that we’re not convinced is worth shelling out extra cash for.

The Xiaomi Pro 2 and Xiaomi M365 Pro have an identical dashboard-style colour display that’s bright enough to be read by a rider even in sunny conditions. That display relates data on the rider’s current top speed, the battery level – presented as a percentage, which is very handy – and what mode the scooter is in; standard, pedestrian or sport. Only the latter permits top speed. Both scooters also feature cruise control, which allows the rider to take their thumb off the accelerator on right-hand handlebar, if, for example, there’s a long empty stretch to travel. Both versions include E-ABS brakes and 8.5-inch pneumatic shock-absorbing tyres.

However, when it comes to safety the Xiaomi Pro 2 takes things a little more seriously, with a series of yellow reflectors on the front, rear and sides.

Although the provision of a display makes a smartphone app less useful (it was a way of replicating a dashboard on the original Xiaomi M365 Pro), the Mi Home app does also include a remote locking system that locks the scooter’s brakes. It also presents statistics galore about your own speed and distance travelled.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi M365 Pro vs Xiaomi Pro 2: Performance

If the features are little more than refined on the Xiaomi Pro 2 compared to the Xiaomi M365 Pro, the same goes for performance. Both have a reasonably long base plate that makes them easy to control, and though which mode you use will depend on your weight and the terrain in the area you’re going to ride your electric scooter, both have plenty of power.

That upgraded fender makes it less likely you’ll step on, and damage, the mudguard, but there’s also something else we noticed back there. Anyone who has riden the Xiaomi M365 or the Xiaomi M365 Pro will know about the rattle of the mudguard as when you ride over anything remotely challenging. On the Xiaomi Pro 2 the mudguard is also more solidly attached to the base plate, which makes it rattle around far less during a ride.

Unfortunately, nor the Xiaomi M365 Pro nor the Xiaomi Pro 2 have any kind of suspension, which would make riding its electric scooters much more comfortable. In its place are pneumatic tyres, which in practice introduce a little ‘give’, and make them rideable over bumpy terrain.

Although both versions include bright LED headlights and rear-lights, the Xiaomi Pro 2 adds an upgraded 2W headlight that illuminates up to 10m ahead. It also points more at the road so is less dazzling to oncoming traffic.

Xiaomi M365 Pro vs Xiaomi Pro 2: Verdict

The newer Xiaomi Pro 2 does have a few extra safety features compared to the Xiaomi M365 Pro as well as a little extra longevity. The addition of extra reflectors and a more powerful headlight are welcome upgrades, but they’re incremental. So too the addition of a new battery that knocks-off 30 minutes of recharge time and could see the Xiaomi Pro 2’s battery have a slightly longer shelf-life.

We’re not convinced that the Xiaomi Pro 2 is worth upgrading to if you’re already riding the Xiaomi M365 Pro. However, if you’ve got the original Xiaomi M365 and you’re looking for a faster, more powerful electric scooter with a longer range and lots of small safety advances, look no further than the Xiaomi Pro 2 – the new flagship from the world’s biggest electric scooter company.

Liked this?