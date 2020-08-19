Xbox Series X - here's what the console looks like up close, in real life

Microsoft has been pretty open about the Xbox Series X, revealing the console last year and dropping the specs as far back as February. While we've seen the mini monolith in perfectly presented press shots, we've yet to see it in real life, or even lifestyle images that would give us an idea of what the hardware might actually look like in our living rooms.

The same is true of the PS5, with speculation over the size of the console giving potential buyers pause as it may be too big for their entertainment centres. But the Xbox Series X has just been spotted in the wild, and it's our first real look at Microsoft's console.

Twitter user @KeemaMr visited the Xperion E-Arena in Cologne, Germany, where the Xbox Series X was on display, safely tucked away inside a display case. The rear of the unit stresses that it's a prototype model, but it looks pretty much the same as the images we've seen so far with the double USB ports on the back and the splash of green on top.

Xbox Series X was exhibited at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn (Germany) pic.twitter.com/xiMvia1FnXAugust 17, 2020

While the images don't give us a great frame of reference when it comes to the console's size, one of the images has the hardware in the foreground with a monitor in the background, giving some frame of reference, and it still looks like a sizeable machine.

We're expecting the Xbox Series X to launch in November - alongside the PS5 - but a recent price leak suggests it's going to overshoot the sweet spot when it comes to the price point, potentially coming in at around $600.

Of course, there's the all-digital Xbox Series S as a cheaper alternative, but with Microsoft stopping production of the powerful Xbox One X, the new console is the only piece of hardware in the company's console ecosystem capable of 4K gaming and next-gen graphics.

Previous leaks have suggested that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be priced at $499, so don't panic just yet! For now, take the rumours with a pinch of salt while you try to figure out where you can make some room for your next-gen console, because the both look fairly huge.

Source: TweakTown