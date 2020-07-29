Xbox Series S reveal imminent - here's when we expect to see it!

Microsoft revealed its Xbox Series X at the end of last year and just as with the current-gen Xbox One and its all-digital counterpart - the Xbox One S - the next-gen console is going to have a cheaper model that swaps the disc drive for digital-only.

We've not yet seen the all-digital Xbox Series S, and while there was talk of it being showcased at Microsoft's July event, it never made an appearance, but now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed that Microsoft will be dropping some new Xbox news next month.

In an interview with iJustine, Phil Spencer delved into Microsoft's plans for xCloud as well as backwards compatibility which is a big selling point of the upcoming console. During that conversation, Spencer broke the news of an unannounced Xbox event lined up for next month, saying:

"...respecting a gamer's relationship with our product to me is just critically important, and something that's just become a pillar for the team..and I'm encouraged to be able to talk more about it - should be August. I think August we'll have something more to say on that."

While he didn't mention the Xbox Series S outright, fans have been waiting with bated breath for their first look at the console, and as we get closer to the holiday launch window, Microsoft should be unveiling it pretty soon, especially after the announcement that production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S are coming to an end.

Gamers in Microsoft's ecosystem who want to 4K gaming or to go all-digital are going to have to invest in the newer machines, and they need to see what those options are. While Sony was slow to reveal the PS5, Microsoft hasn't been shy about the Xbox Series X, so it's likely we may finally get a look at it next month.