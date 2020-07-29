MacBook ARM prices revealed - and Apple fans are in for a shock

Apple dropped the news that it'll be releasing ARM-based Macs later this year at its WWDC 2020 keynote, which will be the start of its two-year transition from Intel-based Macs to its proprietary Apple Silicon.

Recent leaks have given us an idea about Apple's upcoming hardware release schedule, and now we have an inkling of the price for the new MacBooks expected this year - and we're shocked at the price tag!

New Apple Products ①Triple website updates(~8/19)iMac,AirPods Studio,(HomePod 2) and HomePod Mini②9/8 Special EventiPhone 12 line,iPad,Apple Watch Series 6③10/27 Special EventApple Silicon MacBook and MacBook Pro 13” and(iPad Pro)AirPower Mini,AirPower are either ②or③July 26, 2020

Twitter user Komiya posted what they claim to be Apple's 2020 release schedule which pegs the new MacBook launch for October; according to the tweet, fans can expect an ARM-based MacBook as well as a 13-inch MacBook Pro which we assume will also run on Apple's silicon.

ARM MacBook$799~MacBook Pro 13”$1099~(*idk about the exact price) https://t.co/aypv0pZhGBJuly 25, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Komiya posted the prices of the two machines, with the caveat that they may not be exactly on the nose, and fans will be pleasantly surprised! Given that the existing MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro come in at £999/ $999 and £1,299/ $1,299 respectively, the new hardware will reportedly be $200 cheaper.

According to the leaker, we'll be looking at $799 for the ARM MacBook and $1,099 for the MacBook Pro, which is a not-insignificant price drop, and indicates that it's cheaper for Apple to use its own processor than Intel's, and that cost saving is passed directly on to its customers.

That's great news for those of you looking for an upgrade, who'll potentially be spending $800 on a brand new MacBook which is the cheapest price we've seen for years.

Meanwhile, Apple's 16-inch MacBook is getting a green revamp with a “low carbon aluminium that involves the “first-ever direct carbon-free aluminum smelting process.”

