Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs leak in full – and it's not pretty reading

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series (consisting of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra) will be released within two weeks (the official announcement is August 5), however, thanks to a brand new mega leak, we now know everything about the Note 20's specs in advance.

And, the standard Galaxy Note 20 is quite a bit different from its big brother, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , and not in a good way, either. That's because, according to the leak, Samsung is bypassing many highly anticipated features, such as a 120Hz screen or a 108-megapixel photosensor, which will no doubt be shocking and disappointing to followers.

The leak comes from German website Winfuture , who posted the complete technical sheet of the Galaxy Note 20 online.

According to information gleaned by Winfuture, the Note 20 is covered with a 6.7-inch Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED screen surrounded by flat borders. The Super AMOLED panel has a perforated hole in the center for a selfie camera. As we mentioned above, the Galaxy Note 20 will miss the 120Hz refresh rate of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Note 20 owners will have to settle for a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The Galaxy Note 20 will come with an S-Pen stylus, although its latency is 26ms. It is worth noting that the stylus which will come with the Note 20 Ultra has a much better latency of 9ms, just like the Apple Pencil.

The new model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be released in two versions - for 4G networks only and for 4G / 5G networks.

The Note 20 is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC for Europe and the Middle East, and Snapdragon 865 for China and the United States. This processor is paired with just 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is no place for a microSD slot, either, so there is no possibility to add more storage capacity.

In terms of battery life, the phone is installed with a 4,300 mAh stack, and the Note 20 supports fast, wireless, and reverse wireless charging. As expected, it runs on Android 10 with the Samsung One UI 2.5 overlay.

The rear, which is covered in plastic rather than metal, houses a triple photo sensor consisting of a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, the pixel size of 1.8 µm for autofocus, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with an aperture of f / 2.2 and a pixel size of 1.4 µm, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and an aperture of f / 2.0. It is a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 1.0µm pixel size with a 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy Note 20 does not include a 5x zoom or 108-megapixel sensor, either. What the Galaxy Note 20 does have is a 30x digital zoom. In the hole in the screen is a 10-megapixel selfie camera identical to the Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 is also capable of 8K recording.

Other features on the Galaxy Note20 include NFC, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6, dual-GPS, and USB-C 3.2. The smartphone has built-in stereo speakers from AKG, support for two SIM-cards and eSIM is provided, there is dust and moisture protection according to the IP68 standard.

Galaxy Note20 supports Wireless DeX mode for wireless operation with an external display.

Finally, Samsung would offer Note 20 in the following colors: Black, Bronze, and Green (Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green).

To us here at T3 this leak has confirmed one thing: Note series fans should forget about the standard Note 20 and instead plump for the Note 20 Ultra, as that is the only way you are going to come close to owning the technical leader that a new Note flagship should be.