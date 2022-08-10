Verizon deals on iPhones include free iPhone SE; up to $800 off the iPhone 13

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to finding good deals on iPhones, Verizon is one of the best places to checkout throughout the year. Offering valuable trade-in offers, discounts, and other iPhone deals worthy of your cash, Verizon's mobile plans are some of the best bang for their buck.

Thankfully, Verizon is offering a few different deals on iPhones that can net you solid savings and in some cases, even a free iPhone. Many of which apply to both new and existing customers, so whether you're looking to switch over to Verizon or are just looking for the upgrade you'll be able to take advantage of the deal.

Shop all deals on iPhones at Verizon here (opens in new tab)

Right now, there are three iPhone deals at Verizon that shoppers can take advantage of.

The first offers a staggering up to $800 off the new iPhone 13 5G (opens in new tab) with select 5G Unlimited plans. Alongside that, Verizon is also giving $200 to users who switch over to their service, totaling up to $1,000 in savings when you sign up with Verizon and grab the new iPhone 13 (opens in new tab).

The second iPhone deal at Verizon offers the new iPhone SE completely free (opens in new tab) when you sign up for select 5G Unlimited plans. This nets an incredible value for the latest iPhone SE (opens in new tab), and even offers a pair of 2nd Gen AirPods earbuds at $30 off as well. While the AirPods are a great addition for just $99, I'd say you could skip adding those on and just take advantage of the free iPhone SE for maximum value.

The third and final iPhone deal at Verizon offers the previous generation iPhone 12 free (opens in new tab) with selection 5G plans, along with $200 for new customers switching over to Verizon. For those who don't need the latest and great from Apple, the iPhone 12 (opens in new tab) still runs strong as one of the best phones (opens in new tab) available to date.

Later in the year, once Black Friday sales come around we may see some more enticing Verizon deals on iPhones but these are the best we'll see until then. However, you may be able to find more deals on the iPhone 13 and other models at cheaper carriers below:

