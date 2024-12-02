Quick! The best Bluetooth speaker won't stay at this Cyber Monday discount price for long

Whenever a big sales event rolls around (and Cyber Monday is very much ongoing as I write this), there are a few products that I sprint to check on – if they have deals live, there are no easier recommendations. One of those is the stellar Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen), which simply excels as a portable speaker.

It's sat pretty atop our list of the very best Bluetooth speakers for a few years now, as successive challengers fail to topple the sublime sound and lovely design that it brings to the table. Now you've got just hours to grab it at an impressive reduction before Cyber Monday ends. Best of all, there's a great deal in both the UK and US, as you can see below.

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) does so many things right, and one of the very few criticisms that could arguably be thrown its way is how expensive it normally is. These price cuts bring it down almost to the point of being mid-range, which is frankly amazing.

Technically there have been moments where it's been cheaper in the last 12 months, but none of these have lasted long enough to be worth spotlighting, whereas this price has now been live for about a week. That means, sadly, that its time is running out, so get yourself to Amazon if you're keen, as you probably don't have long.

It's also a speaker that's had me wondering what Bang & Olufsen plans next – the second-gen version has been a smash hit for years, with no sign of a successor yet. There's an argument that you can't easily improve on near-perfection, but I'll be very excited to see what can be cooked up eventually. Until then, though, this deal makes the current version a terrific investment that you're vanishingly unlikely to regret this Cyber Monday.