The smart Christmas lights I've wanted for years just dropped to their lowest-ever price

If you're anything like me, there's a little Christmas ritual you go through at the start of every December – digging out some tangled, dirt-cheap fairy lights and wondering whether they'll actually work. More often than not, they're broken and I head off to spend as little as possible on a replacement that will last just as pathetically.

Well, this year I'm breaking the pattern, and Cyber Monday's lending a helping hand. I'd love to have the budget to splash out on Philips Hue's Festavia lights, but Govee offers a brilliant middle-ground option that's now cheaper than ever before.

Its Christmas String Lights are smart enough to have some real tricks up their sleeve, and are crucially reduced by 35% both in the US and the UK. That deal might not last long, though, since it's Black Friday-branded!

I've just ordered a set of these lights for myself, and given that I already have an Amazon Alexa Echo Dot with Clock in my setup, I'll be looking forward to exploring their smart "Works with Alexa" capabilities. Gone will be the days of a flimsy remote that has to be pointed directly at an equally flimsy plug.

Plus, of course, Govee's lights can connect to its app for super-simple scene setups and designs, letting you choose a suite of colours that works with your tree, nook, shelving or wherever else you choose to drape the string. I'm already looking forward to all the options, but also the fact that I should be able to rely on the lights still working after they go back into storage for half the year. That's if they don't impress me so much that they end up staying out forever, naturally.

If you're also looking forward to the holidays and getting some cozy lighting, I'll just reiterate that this deal might well evaporate at the end of Cyber Monday. Demand for lights will skyrocket as December unfolds, so it's no wonder Govee will probably yank this price away. Get a set ordered if you want one!