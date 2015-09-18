Toshiba Satellite Click 10 kicks off US pre-orders

Toshiba's compact Satellite Click 10 has finally hit the US as its quest to become the go-to 2-in-1 PC gathers even more steam.

Unveiled at IFA 2015 earlier this month, the Satellite Click 10 has an impressive array of features that makes it ideal for anyone that wants to make the very most of Windows 10.

The 2-in-1 has a detachable 10.1-inch 1,920 x 1,200 resolution display and underneath all that there is a powerful new Intel Atom processor, 2GB of RAM (4GB in Europe) and up to 64GB of flash memory that can be expanded to 128GB.

Being a hybrid it can be used as either a tablet or clicked into the keyboard base to take on the form of a notebook and Windows 10 helps out in this regard through the Continuum setting that changes the OS depending on the configuration that is being used.

The keyboard dock offers two USB 2.0 ports to connect up to any external device and it's incredibly simple to connect up to an HD-quality TV thanks to the on-board Micro HDMI port.

Additional features include an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front webcam to enhance communication and this is complemented by multi-directional TruTalk microphones and a dedicated Cortana key.

Pricing on the Satellite Click 10 starts at just $349 for the 32GB model and an extra $20 more gets you double the memory and it can be pre-ordered now for shipping later on this month.