This Xbox controller is under $50 for Black Friday at Walmart

Getting an Xbox for the holidays? You aren't going to get far without a couple of controllers, especially when everyone wants to join in the fun. Fortunately, Walmart has a great deal on this wireless Xbox controller in the shock blue color. The price isn't shocking, though: this deal will set you back just $48, a saving of $15 over the usual price.

Don't forget to check out our list of the best XBox Black Friday deals for other accessories. Or see the full list of best Black Friday deals in our hub.