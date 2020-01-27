This Rolex watch concept video is absolutely mind-blowing

Baselworld 2020 is still a few months away, but we're already eagerly anticipating what the likes of Tudor, Zenith, and of course Rolex have up their sleeve.

The brand's upcoming releases are a closely guarded secret, but that hasn't stopped YouTuber Jenni Elle creating this stunning concept video on the three most-wished-for Rolex models at Baselworld this year.

Through some post-production-trickery Jenni has created a slick 'review' video showing a Steel 'Smurf' Submariner, a 'Coke' GMT-Master II, and an all-gold version of the 'Hulk' Submariner.

Of course, it's worth bearing in mind that this is just a bit of fun, and what Rolex really has planned is a complete mystery, and will only be revealed to the public during its Baselworld presentation.

(Image credit: Jenni Elle)

The first watch to feature in the video is this rather quite attractive stainless steel Submariner. The current Oystersteel Submariner Date is only available in Black Bezel / Black Dial or Green Bezel / Green Dial combinations. If you want a Submariner with a Blue Bezel / Blue dial you'll need to opt for the white gold, yellow gold, or bi-metal model (which comes with a significant price increase).

The new watch, imagined by Jenni, features a COSC-certified 3235 Calibre with 70-hour power reserve, Oyster bracelet, and Glidelock Oyster clasp.

(Image credit: Jenni Elle)

'Coke' Rolex GMT-Master II

Next up is a variation on the current GMT-Master II. This concept brings back the classic Black and Red bezel which is often nicked named the 'Coke'. The two colours represent night and day on the twenty-four hour bezel, and the watch would sit alongside the 'Pepsi' (Red and Blue) and Batman/Batgirl (Blue and Black).

The updated 'Coke' GMT-Master II concept features a Cerachrom bezel, Calibre 3285, and Jubilee bracelet – similar to the current steel GMT-Master II references.

(Image credit: Jenni Elle)

Gold 'Hulk' Submariner

Finally, Jenni introduces a render of the 'Hulk' Submariner in 18 ct yellow gold. The Green Bezel / Green Dial combination is currently available with an Oystersteel case, but I think we can all agree it looks stunning in this yellow gold model.

The concept features a 40mm Oyster case with polished sides and a brushed finish on the top. Inside is the Rolex's new Calibre 3235 with a 70-hour power reserve.

Make sure you check out the full video below:

We love all three of these concepts from Jenni Elle, but we must say the Gold 'Hulk' Submariner is our favourite.

As we said at the beginning, it's worth bearing in mind that this is just a bit of fun, and what Rolex really has planned is a complete mystery, and will only be revealed to the public during its Baselworld presentation. Baselworld opens on the 30th of April, 2020.

Liked this?