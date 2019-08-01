This new re-imagined Google Chromecast looks absolutely stunning

Google's Chromecast might be a seriously useful little gadget, but it's never going to win any beauty pageants. In fact, it could best be described as functional rather than beautiful, which is fine since it spends its time hidden behind the TV hanging from an HDMI port.

But Belgian industrial design student Roel Heyninck has re-imagined the gadget into something that is beautiful, and he's thrown in some extra functionality, too.

While the current-generation Chromecast requires that you control it via a smartphone, Roel's concept design gives the Chromecast a new four-button remote control that can be used in portrait mode as a TV remote or in landscape mode as a game controller – perhaps for use with Google Stadia.

From the designs it also appears that the remote – which also features an off/off button for your TV on the back – can sit in the Chromecast receiver where it perhaps charges the remote wirelessly.

While the concepts seem quite Apple-esque, Roel has also posted his design mood board, showing that he has taken inspiration from products made by Google, Sony and London-based design studio Blond.

It's not inconceivable for Google to introduce a remote for the Chromecast. After all, Amazon's Fire TV stick comes with a remote, as does the rival Apple TV, too. But given that Google REALLY wants you to use Android, we think that remote is going to be your phone. Shame.

Be sure to check out the full gallery of concept Chromecast images as well as more of Roel's designs.