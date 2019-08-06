The best Chromecast deals for August 2019

Here we've expertly curated the best Chromecast deals available right now in 2019, and as with most months, there are plenty of great discounts to be taken advantage of, so there's no need to wait for Black Friday to get a good Chromecast deal.

Google Chromecast, once plugged into the HDMI port on your TV, enables you to stream video content - like YouTube or iPlayer - from your phone to your TV. It's one of the easiest and cheapest ways to make your old TV 'smart'.

All you need for Chromecast to work is, a TV, wifi and a mobile device, be it an iPhone, iPad, Andriod phone or Windows laptop. It is pretty much compatible with everything. It uses wifi to enable you to watch your favourite shows, movies, video clips, music and sport from your device on your TV.

We've got the best Chromecast deals split by model right here:

Best Chromecast Ultra deals for July 2019

The Chromecast Ultra does exactly what it promises to. It offers reliable 4K HDR streaming onto compatible TV's. The only difference being it can longer be powered by the TV USB port anymore, it needs to be plugged into a wall socket.

If you have a 4K TV or are planning on getting one, Ultra maybe the Chromecast for you.

Best Chromecast 2 deals for July 2019

Chromecast 2 remains one of the best value-for-money TV streaming dongles in the market. It is also incredibly simple, with no messy cables or long set up instructions. It neatly sits behind your TV, once connected you won't even know it is there.

Thankfully Google improved the Chromecast app, now called Google Cast. It still offers all the original features, but by acting as a hub where you can store all your content in one place it has turned into an all-in-one entertainment hub rather than a basic streaming device.

Best Chromecast Audio deals for July 2019

Chromecast Audio is a small device that plugs into your speakers for streaming music over Wi-Fi. Once set up, you can use your iPhone, iPad, Andriod phone, tablet, mac or Windows laptop to cast your favourite music to any speakers in your home. It is so easy to set up there is no instruction booklet, just three simple steps to follow.

It is yet to offer true multi-room streaming at the moment, but it is due to come through a software update through Chromecast app soon.