This is the CHEAPEST EVER way to bag an Amazon Echo Dot this Cyber Monday

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most successful products and rightly so. With the perfect balance of price and features, the diminutive smart speaker has been one of the hottest and most-coveted Cyber Monday deals, often paired with other smart home products such as Philips Hue smart light bulbs and Ring Video Doorbells.

If you've not jumped on the smart speaker bandwagon yet, this is the perfect time to do it. Echo Dot prices have been slashed to a wallet-friendly £22.00, but Amazon have gone one step further. Using the code ECHODOT2PACK at checkout, you can now grab a pair of Echo Dots for just £39.99.

This is the cheapest way to buy an Echo Dot ever, making this a Cyber Monday deal for the ages. Keep one and give the other away for Christmas, or add them to different rooms to ensure you're never far away from a voice control hub. Check it out below:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) | was £49.99 | now £22.00 or £39.99 for two at Amazon

One of the best smart speaker Cyber Monday deals now looks even better. Get Amazon's best-selling Echo device at its cheapest ever price, bagging two (with the code ECHODOT2PACK) for £10 less than the full price of one standard Dot. That's simply amazing. If you're not buying one of the Amazon speaker bundles with other smart home devices, such as smart lights or door cameras, then this is the deal for you. View Deal

At under twenty quid per Dot, this is one of the best smart speaker deals we'd ever seen. You'll have to move fast though, as this great deal ends tonight, at the close of Cyber Monday. What are you waiting for?

