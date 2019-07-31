The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is here, and it has the Apple iPad Pro in its crosshairs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specs (Image credit: Samsung) Dimensions: 244.5x159.5x5.7mm

Weight: 420g

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150

Memory: 6GB/8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 7,040mAh

OS: Android 9 Pie

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has been officially unveiled today by Samsung in a special pre-Samsung Galaxy Unpacked digital event. The tablet, which had been heavily leaked before hand, comes with a powerhouse hardware spec that seems to be positioned as a direct, Android-powered Apple iPad Pro competitor.

THE SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S6 IN BRIEF

Galaxy Tab S6 price: $649 (£530)

Galaxy Tab S6 pre-order: August 23

Galaxy Tab S6 release date: September 6

Galaxy Tab S6 colors: Mountain Grey, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush

In terms of hardware the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes in two main configurations, a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space model, or a 8GB RAM + 256GB model. Storage space can be expanded by microSD card slot up to 1TB. The tablet's processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150, while the battery is a 7,040mAh unit.

The Tab S6's screen is a 16:10 aspect ratio, 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED panel (287ppi). In terms of video playback the Tab S6 can handle MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, and WEBM formats.

Cameras-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a dual rear camera system. This includes an Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2) and a Wide Camera (f/2.0) that supports Live Focus. The front selfie and video call camera is a 8MP (f/2.0) unit, which also features Live Focus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 image gallery

Audio is handled by AKG-tuned speakers (there are four separate speakers) that also support Dolby Atmos. Audio playback formats include: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTT, RTX, OTA.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a variety of sensors, including a pressure sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, RGB light sensor and hall sensor. Buttons are restricted to a side key and a volume key.

Samsung's new slate comes running Android 9.0 Pie and is secured by Samsung Knox, which is the maker's multi-layered security platform. Authentication is handled by PIN, password and pattern unlocks, as well as an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available in three different colorways. (Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of colourways the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes in three different shades: Cloud Blue, Rose Blush and Mountain Grey.

Connectivity is handled by LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and the tablet can stream to a TV wirelessly with Smart View (screen mirroring) at 1080p and 30fps. In terms of a wired TV connection, the Tab S6 supports DisplayPort over USB Type-C for 4K UHD playback at 60fps.

As with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 and Galaxy Tab S4, the Tab S6 comes with a S Pen digital stylus, which connects magnetically to the rear of the tablet when not in use. This stylus works via Bluetooth connection like that introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 phone last year.

As with previous Tab models, the Tab S6 is compatible with a refreshed Book Cover Keyboard case. This year the case has been split in two, meaning that if you don't have a lot of typing space the bottom half can be removed.

The Galaxy Tab S6 comes with Samsung's Bixby AI in-built. (Image credit: Samsung)

Both Samsung's Bixby AI assistant and DeX functionality is also comes integrated in to the Galaxy Tab S6. This new version of DeX reportedly enables seamless transitions between a tablet and a PC-like experience, with plenty of power on tap for multitasking. When the tablet is combined with the Book Cover Keyboard, DeX mode can be launched by pressing a single key.

More information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 can be found on its official web page, where anyone who wants to pre-order the device can sign up right now to be "one of the first to pre-order the Galaxy Tab S6".