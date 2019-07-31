The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is here, and it has the Apple iPad Pro in its crosshairs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specs
Dimensions: 244.5x159.5x5.7mm
Weight: 420g
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150
Memory: 6GB/8GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Battery: 7,040mAh
OS: Android 9 Pie
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has been officially unveiled today by Samsung in a special pre-Samsung Galaxy Unpacked digital event. The tablet, which had been heavily leaked before hand, comes with a powerhouse hardware spec that seems to be positioned as a direct, Android-powered Apple iPad Pro competitor.
THE SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S6 IN BRIEF
Galaxy Tab S6 price: $649 (£530)
Galaxy Tab S6 pre-order: August 23
Galaxy Tab S6 release date: September 6
Galaxy Tab S6 colors: Mountain Grey, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush
Here is the official Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 official introduction video:
And here is another supporting video entitled "A day with Coco Capitan":
In terms of hardware the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes in two main configurations, a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space model, or a 8GB RAM + 256GB model. Storage space can be expanded by microSD card slot up to 1TB. The tablet's processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150, while the battery is a 7,040mAh unit.
The Tab S6's screen is a 16:10 aspect ratio, 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED panel (287ppi). In terms of video playback the Tab S6 can handle MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, and WEBM formats.
Cameras-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a dual rear camera system. This includes an Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2) and a Wide Camera (f/2.0) that supports Live Focus. The front selfie and video call camera is a 8MP (f/2.0) unit, which also features Live Focus.
Audio is handled by AKG-tuned speakers (there are four separate speakers) that also support Dolby Atmos. Audio playback formats include: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTT, RTX, OTA.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a variety of sensors, including a pressure sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, RGB light sensor and hall sensor. Buttons are restricted to a side key and a volume key.
Samsung's new slate comes running Android 9.0 Pie and is secured by Samsung Knox, which is the maker's multi-layered security platform. Authentication is handled by PIN, password and pattern unlocks, as well as an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.
In terms of colourways the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes in three different shades: Cloud Blue, Rose Blush and Mountain Grey.
Connectivity is handled by LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and the tablet can stream to a TV wirelessly with Smart View (screen mirroring) at 1080p and 30fps. In terms of a wired TV connection, the Tab S6 supports DisplayPort over USB Type-C for 4K UHD playback at 60fps.
As with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 and Galaxy Tab S4, the Tab S6 comes with a S Pen digital stylus, which connects magnetically to the rear of the tablet when not in use. This stylus works via Bluetooth connection like that introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 phone last year.
As with previous Tab models, the Tab S6 is compatible with a refreshed Book Cover Keyboard case. This year the case has been split in two, meaning that if you don't have a lot of typing space the bottom half can be removed.
Both Samsung's Bixby AI assistant and DeX functionality is also comes integrated in to the Galaxy Tab S6. This new version of DeX reportedly enables seamless transitions between a tablet and a PC-like experience, with plenty of power on tap for multitasking. When the tablet is combined with the Book Cover Keyboard, DeX mode can be launched by pressing a single key.
More information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 can be found on its official web page, where anyone who wants to pre-order the device can sign up right now to be "one of the first to pre-order the Galaxy Tab S6".