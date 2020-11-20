The best Sony PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals

Sony's brand new PlayStation 5 has only just started arriving but that hasn't stopped some retailers from offering some tasty Black Friday deals on the console, especially versions that come bundled with games.
It's fair to say the PS5 has it all: buckets of power, a huge catalogue of games (including some of the best console exclusives going) and strong backwards compatibility, a stylish design, the new and excellent DualSense controller, loads of accessories, and the new Spider-Man game.
While the PS5 only started shipping a couple of weeks ago, most retailers have decided to be generous and offer some compelling Black Friday deals and discounts. While getting the console ASAP might be a priority for some, waiting has proven fruitful for those that love to bag a bargain.
If you're already part of Sony's PlayStation universe then the PS5 is an absolute no brainer. Everything that makes the PS4 and PS4 Pro fantastic consoles has been honed and refined to make it better, including 4K gaming at up to 120fps (and 120Hz) on some titles, HDR, support for 8K in some scenarios, and ray tracing.
With the PS5, Sony is offering two distinct versions: the standard console, complete with a disc drive, and a Digital Edition that comes without and costs around £100 less. If you own a big library of digital games, then the Digital Edition is the one to go for, saving yourself money in the process.
We're also tracking the best Sony PS4 Black Friday deals.
