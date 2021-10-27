The best PlayStation 5 headphone deals, ahead of Black Friday

Take your gaming setup to the next level with a new set of PS5 headphones, ahead of Black Friday. If you’re not using headphones that are specifically designed for the PlayStation 5, you’re missing out on the ultimate gaming experience.

Box is one of the UK’s leading online retailers for tech products, including TVs, phones, laptops and gaming. As part of their weekly deals, Box currently have discounted prices on their wide range of gaming accessories, including PS5 headphones.

At T3, we’re focused on helping you find the best products that will fit in and enhance your lifestyle, and gaming is no exception. To view the full range of PS5 headphone price cuts, head to the link above. For more guidance on the best gaming headsets , we’ve listed the top PS5 headphones below and where to buy them in the Black Friday deals .

Image SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset is the best wireless gaming headphones for PlayStation gamers. An impressive and versatile piece of kit, the Arctis 7 delivers excellent audio quality, is compatible with both the PlayStation 4 and 5 and can quickly setup and pair with PCs, Android and Nintendo Switch. One of the best PS5 headphones, the Arctis 7 has a ClearCast microphone, on-ear audio controls and 24-hour battery life.

Image Sony PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D™ Wireless Headset

The Sony PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D™ Wireless Headset has a sleek, comfortable design that's been fine-tuned for 3D audio on PS5 consoles. These wireless headphones have dual noise-cancelling microphones and easy access controls. In addition to PlayStation devices, these headphones are also compatible with PC, Windows, Mac and mobiles.

Image Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Headset

Top-selling premium wireless headphones designed for the PS5, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Headset is a truly sophisticated piece of technology. With Bluetooth, you can take calls or listen to music while gaming and the Nanoclear speakers provide clear and accurate sound. The large high sensitivity microphone improves chat clarity, conceals background noise and the upgraded rechargeable battery provides up to 20 hours of wireless gaming.

Image Logitech G G332 Gaming Headset

A high quality pair of headphones that won’t break the bank is the Logitech G G332 Gaming Headset. Built for comfort and endurance, these headphones have 50mm audio drivers that produce an expansive sound for a better immersive experience. The 6mm mic is crisp and has the ability to flip-to-mute and fold out of the way when unneeded. Compatible with PlayStation, the Logitech G G332 gaming headset also works with PCs, Macs, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

Top retailers to shop for PS5 headphones

Image Amazon PS5 headphone deals

When it comes to gaming, Amazon has it all, from chairs and monitors, to consoles and headphones. Notorious for their Black Friday sales, Amazon is sure to have great deals on gaming headphones this year, including PlayStation goodies.

View all Amazon PS5 headphone deals

Image Argos PS5 headphone deals

Another popular UK retailer with strong gaming deals is Argos. Their gaming selection is full of everything you could possibly need. Their headphones are from leading brands such as Stealth, Razer, Astro and more, so make sure to head over to Argos during Black Friday to grab some of those deals.

View all Argos PS5 headphone deals