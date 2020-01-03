The BEST Google Pixel 4 deal of the January sales is already here

The 2020 January sales are here and phone deals are dropping left, right and centre right now. If you're currently in the market for the photo-taking king of smartphones, the Google Pixel 4, then this great deal from mobiles.co.uk is an absolute must-see.

And, as it is selling out fast, we advise anyone interested to check it out right now, as by tomorrow it may already be too late to bag the handset in this deal.

The deal itself is so good as it puts the Google Pixel 4, in your choice of colour, in your hand for just £0.99 up front. That's the price of a (large) bar of chocolate. You then get a monthly SIM plan from Vodafone that delivers 30GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts for an affordable £33 per month.

And, when you consider the Google Pixel 4 retails right now SIM free for £669.00, and this deal costs you £792.99 over the entire length of the contract, you're actually getting two years of data, mins and texts for just over £123. That's just a fiver a month. The full details of this stunning deal can be viewed below:

Google Pixel 4 | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | Up-front cost: £0.99 | Monthly cost: £33 | Contract length: 24 months | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

The camera on the Pixel 4 is truly astonishing, and the device has quickly become known as the king of smartphone photography. Well, now you can get a piece of that sweet photo snapping action with this best available January sale deal on the handset from Mobiles.co.uk.

£0.99 up-front is a crazy low cost for a brand new phone of this calibre, and the £33 monthly fee for a data stuffed, unlimited minutes and texts contract is very attractive, too. Free delivery on the whole package is the cherry on the top of the cake.View Deal

Like the idea of the Google Pixel 4 as your next phone but would prefer the phone SIM free, and then add to it a top-rate SIM only deal?

Well, then be sure to check out the latest prices on the handset below, as well as what great SIM only deal are available. Some of the best SIM only bargains on the market can be found in our SIM deals hub.