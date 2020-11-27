The best Ancestry DNA Black Friday deals of the day

Knowing about their ancestry is important to a lot of people and rightly so, it gives a sense of perspective on our cultures and histories that can often be missed through family trees. Finding out your ancestry is pretty simple these days, too, with AncestryDNA offering an at-home kit with some big Black Friday deals.
The AncestryDNA testing kit does what it says on the tin: you order the kit, follow the instructions, send it back to them and receive your results in roughly 6-8 weeks. Once you get your results, you can see loads of information, like ancestral movements, ethnicity, DNA matching, and more.
Privacy is a priority for AncestryDNA, who use industry-standard measures to ensure that your DNA is safe and secure, used only for the intended purposes. You can then take control over your data with an easy-to-use dashboard.
We've compiled the best AncestryDNA Black Friday deals, updated all weekend.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money