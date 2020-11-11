The Acer Swift 3 is at its cheapest thanks to this Black Friday laptop deal at Amazon

With Amazon offering early Black Friday deals throughout November, they've dropped another great Black Friday laptop deal on the Acer Swift 3. Now at its lowest price ever, bargain hunters can grab the portable laptop for just $625 at Amazon.

Acer Swift 3 SF314-42-R9YN 14" Laptop (Silver) | Was: $679.99 | Now: $624.17 | Savings: $55 (40%)

Get this killer Acer Swift 3 14" FHD laptop on sale right now for just $625. A solid, all-around laptop suitable for personal and school use, Acer's Swift 3 is an absolute steal at this price. Get it before it's gone!

Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (4.1GHz) | 8GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD | 14" FHD IPS 1920x1080View Deal

We've rated the Acer Swift 3 as one of the best student laptops, offering an excellent balance of affordability and performance. It's lightweight and compact design make it the perfect companion for work and school.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, the Acer Swift 3 features 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of storage. Built-in Wi-Fi, USB Type-C connectivity, and a 14" FHD IPS backlit display make this compact laptop a powerhouse to be reckoned with.

At a price this low, you're getting a great laptop and at incredible price. Amazon's price drop offers one of the best cheap laptop deals available today.

