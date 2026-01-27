Your MacBook could lose Google Chrome support soon – but there's an easy fix

Quick summary Google has confirmed that Chrome support is ending in an older version of macOS. While Chrome will still work, there will be no future features, including no security updates.

Mac owners could lose Chrome updates as Google has confirmed that it will soon be ending support for an older version of macOS. That would see the owners of some older Mac models without support and security patches going forward.

That won't affect owners of recent Mac models, as Google has said (via 9to5Google) that "Chrome 150 is the last version of Chrome that will support macOS 12 (Monterey)". When Chrome 151 comes out in late July 2026, users will need to make sure that they are running macOS 13 or later to continue using the latest version of Chrome.

Apple's macOS 13 was released in October 2022 and is supported on Mac models from around 2017 and 2018 onwards, including MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, Mac mini and Mac Pro.

If you have a Mac model from around 2015, you might find that you are no longer able to update Chrome. Google has confirmed that older versions of Chrome will still work, but there will be no updates. That might mean users miss out on new features, but it's the lack of new security updates that is of more concern.

For those who aren't certain whether they can update their Mac, then the first step is to check the settings. Tap the Apple button then open the System Settings. Tap on General and Software Update. This will tell you if there's an update available for your Mac.

Apple has a listing of all the models that are compatible with macOS 13 Ventura.

There's a bigger problem here that likely affects you though: if you're still running macOS 12, then support for your operating system has also ended, which means you're not getting security updates.

It's likely that your Mac is rather slow compared to the experience on more recent models and if you're online a lot, then you'll be more exposed to risks. The reality is that it might be time to consider a replacement model.

That doesn't mean you have to rush out and get the latest MacBook Pro. Instead I'd recommend looking at the models that Apple offers through its own refurbished programme, or consider an older model from a refurbished specialist, such as Back Market.

But check the prices carefully, as some models might be close to the price of discounted new models, so definitely shop around.