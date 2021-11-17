Best Black Friday Asus Laptop deals

Looking for a new laptop this Black Friday? You’re in luck as laptops are one of the most popular and discounted items bought during the Black Friday sales .

If you’re unsure which model or brand to buy from, we recommend taking a look at Asus. Asus is one of the best laptop manufacturers on the market today, with wide collections on computing tech, including desktops, servers, tablets and laptops. Asus is best known for their Vivobook and Zenbook models, which offer fast speeds, big storage and premium displays, all at an affordable price range. Their Chromebooks are also extremely popular with students and for the gamers, Asus have the ROG Zephyrus line.

Asus laptops are definitely going to be popular in the Black Friday deals , so if you’ve got your mind set on a specific Asus model, we encourage you to shop early deals on them now. Alternatively, make sure you’ve done your research and find the retailer who has the best prices.

We’ve done this for you, by finding the top 5 Asus laptops to shop this Black Friday and the best UK retailers to shop them from – you’re welcome.

The best ASUS laptops

ASUS Vivobook S15

The Asus Vivobook S15 is a mid-range laptop, with a vivid 15.6” screen and the latest 11th-gen Intel CPUs. Stylish and lightweight, this laptop offers excellent performance, is great to take with you on the go and has an impressive battery life. If you’re a Windows 10 user, this is the laptop for you.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED

If you’re on a strict budget but want a high quality laptop for your creative projects, we recommend the Asus Vivobook Pro 14x OLED. With a premium screen, virtual dial and sensitive trackpad, this laptop has a beautiful resolution and picture quality, ideal for graphic designers and creatives.

ASUS Zenbook Duo 14

The Asus Zenbook Duo 14 has two pixel touch screens - one main and one connected to the keyboard. This laptop has great storage space, battery life and webcam. It has plenty of power and when you’re not using the second touchscreen, you get a smooth and solid typing experience.

ASUS C523 Chromebook

Rated highly by T3 in the best student Chromebooks , the Asus C523 Chromebook has a spacious 15.6” display, ideal for work, gaming and streaming. At an affordable price, this Chromebook has a great keyboard, trackpad and strong connectivity with four USB ports, SD card reader and headphone jack.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

We couldn’t forget the gamers and the Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 delivers a powerful portable system that massively improves your gaming experience. It’s hardware is impressive with the Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1YB NVMe SSD. This laptop has a clear and compact design with a quality WQHD screen and professional style.

The best UK retailers to shop for ASUS laptops

Amazon should be your first point of contact when looking for top Black Friday deals on laptops. Their Asus store is full of Asus devices, including laptops, monitors, gaming, displays, networking and more. Amazon currently has early price cuts on Asus products now, so check out Amazon for more.

The Currys Black Friday sale is now live with great deals on laptops, including Asus models. The Asus Zenbook and Vivobook models have received the biggest discounts, with up to £200 off the Zenbook 15 and the Vivobook 15.6”.

