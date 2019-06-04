T3 Awards 2019: the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 wins our top Gaming Laptop Award

The T3 Awards 2019 is a celebration of the very best technology on the market today, and in the realm of portable PC gaming the stylish and powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 currently stands alone, scooping our Best Gaming Laptop Award.

The combination of the GX701's incredibly powerful internal hardware, which includes a ray tracing capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) graphics card, its hyper-premium build quality and understated design, as well as smartly engineered hinged base that really helps vent heat, all come together to produce a truly special gaming laptop.

On review the GX701 posted some incredible benchmark scores and, when we fed it graphically complex PC games like Metro Exodus, the Zephyrus just allowed us to flick all settings to maximum and enjoy a compromise-free portable AAA PC gaming experience.

Indeed, from the moment you take the Zephyrus S GX701 out its box, and get your hands on the dense (2.7kg weight), cool to the touch laptop, which looks stunning thanks to its brushed magnesium casing, it really is obvious that the system is top-tier gaming technology and a very worthy successor to last year's Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 as the best gaming laptop money can buy.

Full shortlist: Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701, MSI GS75 Stealth, Acer Predator Triton 500, Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, MSI GT75 Titan.

