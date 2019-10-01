T3 Awards 2019: here are ALL the winners…

If you've dropped by T3.com at all this week you've probably noticed that we've been busy announcing the winners of the T3 Awards 2019, sponsored by Fasthosts, ExpressVPN and AEG.
This year, the T3 Awards are bigger than ever – the categories are more numerous and the range of products covered is wider.
There are 68 T3 Awards categories this year, from mobiles to mowers and from TVs to tents. This reflects the fact that T3 now truly strives to bring you the best of everything, not just gadgets and gizmos – although that remains at the core of what we do. What remains the same is that the awards are still all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – there are just a few more of them to choose from now.
The shortlists were compiled by T3 editors as well as a public nominations process which brought in hundreds of entries, and the judging was then carried out by T3 editors. For the headline awards, we assembled a judging panel consisting of Paul Douglas, Global Editor-in-Chief, T3; Matt Bolton, Editor, T3 Magazine; Duncan Bell, Lifestyle Editor, T3; Dan Jones, Technology Editor, The Sun, Rhiannon Williams, Tech Editor, i.com, Hannah Bouckley, Editor, BT.com, Spencer Kelly, host of Click, BBC, Catherine Ellis, Techradar.
And the winners are...
Headline awards
Brand Of The Year: Samsung
Retailer Of The Year: Currys PC World
Tech Innovation Award: Huawei P30 Pro
Most Innovative Company: Google
The Eco Award: Patagonia
Best Gadget Under £100: Neos SmartCam
Gadget Of The Year: Apple Watch Series 4
Tech
Best Phone – sponsored by Fasthosts
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Mid-Range Phone – sponsored by Fasthosts
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Best Video Streaming Service – sponsored by Fasthosts
Netflix
Best Laptop – sponsored by Fasthosts
Dell XPS 13
Best Gaming Laptop – sponsored by Fasthosts
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701
Best 4K Monitor – sponsored by Fasthosts
Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB
Best VPN
ExpressVPN
Smart Home
Best Smart Home Tech – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Lenovo Smart Display
Best Connected Lighting – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Philips Hue
Best Connected Security – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Netgear Arlo Ultra 4K
Best Connected Energy Product – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Nest Thermostat E
Best Home Networking Tech – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Netgear Orbi
Living
Best TV
Samsung Q90R
Best TV Under £1,000
Philips 7334
Best TV Platform
Sky
Best Soundbar or Soundbase
Sonos Beam
Best In-Ear Buds (Wired)
Flare Audio Flares Pro 2HD
Best Over-Ear Headphones (Wired)
Bowers & Wilkins P9 Signature
Best Bluetooth Headphones
Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBT
Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM3
Best True Wireless Headphones
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Best Headphones Under £100
SoundMagic E11BT
Best Bluetooth Speaker
Bluesound Pulse Flex 2i
Best Multiroom Speaker
Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation
Best DAC
IFI xDSD
Best Fridge
Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G
Best Oven
NEFF N 70 B57CR22N0B
Best Dishwasher
AEG ComfortLift
Best Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Absolute
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
iRobot Roomba i7
Best Washing Machine
AEG 9000 Series
Best Mattress – sponsored by AEG
Emma
Best Shaver – sponsored by AEG
Philips Series 9000 Prestige
Best Electric Toothbrush – sponsored by AEG
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic
Best Lawnmower – sponsored by AEG
Cobra MX3440V
Best Barbecue – sponsored by AEG
Napoleon Pro 22
Best Outdoor Lighting – sponsored by AEG
Philips Hue Lily
Fitness
Best Fitness Headphones
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Best Bike
Specialized Roubaix Sport
Best Mountain Bike
Canyon Spectral CF 7.0
Best Gravel Bike
Canyon Grail AL 7.0 SL
Best Electric Bike
GoCycle GX
Best Running Shoes
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo
Best Home Gym Equipment
Wattbike Atom
Best Fitness Band
Fitbit Versa Lite
Outdoors
Best Drone
DJI Mavic Air
Best Budget Drone
Ryze Tello
Best Action Camera
GoPro Hero7 Black
Best Budget Action Camera
GoPro Hero7 White
Best Waterproof Jacket
The North FaceApex Flex GTX 2.0
Best Tent
Vango Utopia Air TC 500
Best Walking Shoes
Arc’teryx Aerios FL GTX
Best Hiking Boots
Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX
Travel
Best Camera
Nikon Z 6
Best Compact Camera
Sony RX100 VI
Best Suitcase
Samsonite Lite-Box 55cm
Watches
Best Watch
TAG Heuer Autavia Isograph
Best Watch Under £1,000
Christopher Ward C60 Trident GMT
Best Smartwatch
Apple Watch Series 4
Auto
Best Car Accessory
TomTom Go Premium
Best Dashcam
Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
Congratulations to all the winners as well as everyone who made it onto the shortlists, and thanks to our sponsors Fasthosts , ExpressVPN and AEG for helping to make this year's awards happen.