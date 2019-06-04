T3 Awards 2019: Arlo Ultra wins our top Connected Security Award

Keeping your home safe and secure is paramount to many people, and thanks to the rapid advancement of the smart home age doing that is now easier than ever, with advanced and affordable smart security camera systems not only keeping watch at all times, but also allowing you to remotely monitor your abode and interact with any visitors, too.

Among these smart security systems the judges of the T3 Awards 2019 have, we are pleased to announce, crowned the Arlo Ultra as the Best Connected Security product on the market today.

When reviewing the Arlo Ultra we stated that the system delivered "perfect picture, and serious smarts in a brilliantly engineered package", before proceeding to praise the system across the board, from its setup, which was amazingly fast and slick, to its 4K HDR picture quality, which delivers "the sharpest security camera images" we've seen to date, and onto its advanced features such as next-level motion detection.

The Arlo Ultra also impressed the judges with its strong battery life, wide maximum viewing angle (up to 180º), IP65 weatherproofing, two-way talk capability, and compatibility with a wide-range of devices including Apple TV, Apple Watch, Google Home Hub and Alexa-powered devices with a screen.

Overall, the smart security camera package the Arlo Ultra delivers is best in class, and for this reason it is a worthy winner of the T3 Awards 2019 Best Connected Security Award.

Full shortlist: Arlo Ultra, Swann 1080P Smart Security Camera, D-Link mydlink Pro Wire-Free Camera Kit, Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, Blink XT.

