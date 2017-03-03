T3 Agenda: Concert sound from Q Acoustics Concept 500, Kingston's massive capacity flash drive and more

In this week's final edition of T3 Agenda, we get blown away by the live music reproduction of the Q Acoustics Concept 500 home speakesr, Kingston Digital offers up the world's largest capacity USB flash drive and more...

Recreate that live music experience at home with Q Acoustics' powerful Concept 500 speakers

Audio specialist and all-round speakers expert Q Acoustics is back with a new product, one that claims to bring the experience of live music to your living room (hopefully without all the mud and the smell of stale sweat).

The Concept 500 uses a special driver to deliver its special 'live sound'. The higher frequency driver is completely isolated from the cabinet eliminating any vibrations transmitted between them while the mid/bass voice coils boast a larger-than-normal diameter to enable increased drive and power handling.

Then there's its 'Unique Dual Gelcore construction', which offers a three layered cabinet setup with inner cabinet walls bound together by a non-setting gel. This special bespoke adhesive dissipates high-frequency vibrations, generated by the moving drivers, into heat to maintain a focused audio performance free of any resonance.

The impressive Q Acoustics Concept 500 speakers will go on sale this month, with an asking price of £3,600.

Never run out of space again with the world's largest capacity USB flash drive from Kingston Digital

Kingston Digital has just unveiled the DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte (DTUGT), the world’s largest capacity USB Flash drive. Said drive offers up to 2TB of storage and uses USB 3.1 Gen 1 for a super-fast transfer and connection.

The DataTraveler Ultimate GT features a zinc-alloy metal casing for shock-resistance, while that huge 2TB of space should easily fulfill all your high-capacity storage needs - after all, you'll have the ability to store immense amounts of data in a portable form factor, including up to 70 hours of 4K video storage.

Kingston hasn't confirmed prices for the DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte, but with option to have up to 2TB of space in your pocket, we imagine such a boon won't come cheaply.

Grab a Greenwich cover for your iPhone 7 from Harrods and add some handmade style to your blower

If you're in the market for a new iPhone 7 case, then Harrods have just the refined offer for you. The high-brow retailer now stocks Greenwich's new Park Row collection, an exclusive to Harrods range for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

If you needed any more reason to believe these are some of the swankiest cases you can buy for the iPhone 7, each one is handmade from the same leather Bentley uses to upholster its cars. Lined with a rigid carbon fibre insert, the case has been tested against shotgun blasts to make sure your dog and bone can withstand any fall/firefight.

The range consist of Folio cases in Beluga Black and Saddle Brown for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus , as well as a very special Aclantra suede case in Beluga Black. Prices start from £125.