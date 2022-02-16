Sony is giving away free PS5 consoles, here's how to be in with a chance of getting one

Sony is giving people around the world, not one, not two – but 14 opportunities to get a PlayStation 5 console for free. The new competition surrounds a globe-spanning code hunt, likely to celebrate the launch of Uncharted in cinemas.

Taking place over the next two weeks, Sony will be distributing 14 unique codes resembling PlayStation controller inputs across the web, social media and various unexpected places in the real world. Anyone searching for the codes should look to "high-profile events" at sports, film, music and gaming events. Every code obtained can be used to enter into the competition to secure a console.

Aside from being over the age of 18 and having access to a PSN account, which you can sign-up for free, anyone interested can simply head to the PlayStation Treat Codes page and input the code. If correct, a relevant question will be unlocked. Once answered, you will be entered into the draw to get a PS5.

"Keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks, as not every code will be available at once. The more codes you find, the more opportunities you’ll have to enter and win! Hint: keep a lookout on creators’ channels that are streaming PlayStation titles sometime this week," wrote Sony Interactive Entertainment director of brand marketing Adam Grant in a blog post .

Sony also advised using the #PS5TREATCODES to keep up with the latest code details. All codes will be released between February 15th and February 28th with anyone able to enter the competition until March 7th, 2022.

The following territories are included as part of the PS5 promotion: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Mexico, United States, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, New Zealand, Poland and the UK.

It's been a busy week for Sony as it prepares for the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, its next big blockbuster for the PS5 console. You can now read T3's official Horizon Forbidden West review to see if it's worth picking up.