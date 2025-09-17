PS5 just got a major update that makes your DualSense controller so much better – PS5 Pro too

Quick Summary The PS5 and PS5 Pro have just received new system software and the biggest feature is the ability for DualSense controllers to pair with multiple devices. There's also a new Power Saver mode to help you do your bit to save the planet.

Sony has pushed new system software to the PS5 and PS5 Pro that adds a couple of new features, including new capabilities for your DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers.

System Software v25.06.12 should be waiting to be installed on your console now – or will install automatically if you have that option turned on. It brings the new Power Saver setting to the PS5, which works with supported games to scale back performance to restrict power consumption while you play.

This is an environmental measure primarily, but can also help reduce energy bills over time, so there's a direct impact for individual users too.

Some games will receive updates to support the new feature, such as Demon's Souls and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, while some others will launch with optional support, like the upcoming Ghost of Yōtei.

After installing the new update, you can switch on Power Saver mode by heading to Settings > System > Power Saving > Power Saver for Games and hitting the slider.

New DualSense and DualSense Edge functionality

Perhaps the more exciting new feature the update adds is the ability for DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers to pair to multiple devices.

You could previously use a DualSense controller with Bluetooth devices, such as a phone or tablet, but would have to unpair it from your PS5 then pair it with the additional hardware. Then, once done, pair it with your PS5 again. That was hardly ideal.

Now you can use it with the likes of a Mac, PC, iPhone or Android device yet simply swap back to PS5 when needed.

You can now assign different devices to different pairing slots, using the PS button and action buttons on the controller.

Just press and hold the PS button then one of the action buttons – triangle, circle, cross or square. Hold both for five seconds to enter pair mode.

Now find the controller in your device's Bluetooth pairing menu and you are good to go. The DualSense will remember that device in one of its four pairing slots, so you can switch back and forth when needed by holding the relevant action button and PS button for three seconds.

Remember, your PS5 will need one of the slots, but up to three other devices can be set too.

How to install the new PS5 System Software

If it hasn't been automatically installed, you should find the new software waiting for you in Downloads/Uploads on your homescreen's icon bar (brought up through the PS button). Alternatively, head to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings and click on Update System Software.