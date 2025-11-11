Nintendo Switch 2 gets its first major feature update since launch – here's what's new

Quick Summary Nintendo has released system software 21.0.0 for the Switch 2, Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED. It adds a number of new features – many of them exclusive to Switch 2 – including the ability to cancel multiple downloads simultaneously.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has proved massively successful since its launch in June, with sales exceeding even the most elaborate of expectations. And if you haven't jumped on board already, there are a number of great deals for Black Friday already.

If you do device to get one – or are an existing owner – there's also a new firmware update available now that adds a whole batch of new features to enjoy. Nintendo has released its biggest software update since the console first arrived.

Even if you own a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED and are content with your console for now (and why not – it continues to be an excellent machine), there are new features for you too.

Nintendo's system software v21.0.0 will download and install the next time you start up your Switch or Switch 2 online. It mainly adds quality of life improvements, with enhancements to downloads and the homescreen, but numerous settings have been adjusted too, in order to make it easier to tweak your console's behaviour.

New Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch system software highlights (November 2025)

Among the new features is the option to cancel all downloads when you have multiple games updating or installing at the same time. This has been a particular bugbear of mine, especially if I've requested several games from my library but then have to leave the house and, therefore, my Wi-Fi network.

Having to cancel each download individually was a pain.

You now also get an icon above games on the homescreen that shows you whether it is physical or digital. This gives you an instant heads up on what you have inserted into your Switch and whether you need to dig out the physical card from its box or a case to play a game.

I've often tried to start an installed game, only to be reminded that it's not a Virtual Game Card and that I need the physical version. Sometimes that results in a panicked hunt around the home, but that's probably just me.

One additional, very useful amendment is specific to Switch 2 – your console will no longer automatically go into sleep mode when in the middle of a GameChat.

There are a whole lot of other tweaks and options too, which you can find on Nintendo's official support page.