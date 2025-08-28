PS Plus set for its best month in ages – including free platformer as good as Astro Bot

Quick Summary The PS Plus free games for September include the superb platformer, Psychonauts 2. It'll be available to download and play from 2 September on PS5 and PS4, along with Stardew Valley and Viewfinder.

Depending on the types of games you like to play, the monthly PS Plus releases have been up and down over the last few months. Lies of P headlines the current lineup, which is a great Soulslike and well worth a play, but you have to go back to April for a truly great PS Plus drop for Essential, Extra and Premium members.

However, Sony has now announced its games coming in September and, for me, there's a couple of titles that make it one of the most exciting free bundles of the year so far.

As well as the superb Stardew Valley, which is one of the greatest indie games ever released, we have a 3D platformer I hold in the same regard as Astro Bot and Super Mario Odyssey.

Psychonauts 2 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 is a follow-up to one of the best platformers of all time, and it exhibits similar standards of invention and immersion as the aforementioned counterparts.

You play Razputin "Raz" Aquato who has finally joined the Psychonauts – an international peacekeeping group specialising in psychic cases.

This leads you on an mind-bending adventure, both in the surroundings of the Psychonauts' base – The Motherlobe – and the minds of some of its inhabitants. It's clever, sometimes high-brow stuff which is quite unlike anything you'll have encountered in a game before (except its predecessor), and a joy from beginning to end.

The game was released on PS4, so you can play it on that console as well as a PS5 or PS5 Pro, and because of the quirky art style it holds up brilliantly without needing an official remaster.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also in September, there's the cosy farming RPG Stardew Valley, as noted above, plus Viewfinder – with both also playable on PS4 and PS5.

All three games will be available to download from 2 September for all PS Plus members, no matter which tier.

It's also worth noting that if you want to add Lies of P, Day Z or My Hero One’s Justice 2 to your game library, you have until the end of play 1 September 2025.