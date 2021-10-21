Uncharted trailer drops – watch Tom Holland fall out of a plane as Nathan Drake

The first trailer for Sony's Uncharted film has debuted online, the upcoming adaption of the hugely popular video game. Uncharted creator Naughty Dog was given the honour of unveiling the trailer that sees Spider-Man actor Tom Holland star as protagonist and plucky fortune hunter Nathan Drake.

In the footage we see Drake working as a bartender before being recruited by Victor "Sully" Sullivan, as played by Mark Wahlberg. We also get a look at Sophia Taylor Ali's Chloe Frazer who is coming along for the adventure. The movie looks to take heavy inspiration from the video games series, which has sold over 40 million copies to date.

Overall, the film looks to blend a lot of elements together. For instance, Chloe originally appears in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, the falling out of the plane sequence is taken directly from Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, while the pirate ship treasure and use of Sam (Nate's brother) are both taken from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

As someone that possesses an Uncharted tattoo, I do have mixed feelings about Tom Holland playing Drake, yet the trailer does look good fun. Check it out for yourself below:

"Today, we’re humbled and incredibly excited to show you the world premiere of the first official trailer for the much-anticipated Uncharted movie," wrote Naughty Dog creative director and co-president Neil Druckmann in a blog post .

"This is a pretty epic day for us at Naughty Dog. It’s been almost fourteen years since our team first brought you the bombastic, jaw dropping, globe-trotting adventures with Nathan Drake, Chloe Frazer and all the lovable characters that have come to make up the franchise – Sully, Sam, Elena, Nadine and beyond!".

Druckmann signs off by saying: "It’s going to be an epic, emotional ride for new and old fans as we watch Nathan Drake make his big screen debut! Sic Parvis Magna indeed!"

The original Uncharted game launched in 2007 and Sony has been trying to get a film based on the games off the ground ever since. Interestingly, Wahlberg was originally attached to star as Drake, however, due to production taking more than a decade to get going, he then moved into the role of Nate's mentor, Sully. What a world. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is due to premiere in cinemas on February 18, 2022.