Sleep better with up to 40% off in Soak and Sleep's Cyber Monday sale live NOW

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing now, and if you're shopping around, hoping to take home a bargain for your bedroom or bathroom, it's worth popping over to the Soak and Sleep Black Friday weekend sale where there's a selection of offers and bundles available on bedding, towels and more while stocks last.
If you're hosting friends or family this Christmas, the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday sales could be the ideal time to re-do your guest bed, ensuring it gives your guests the best night's sleep possible.
Highlights currently on sale at Soak and Sleep include the brand's new Revival pillows, which are made using recycled plastic bottles. The Hollowfibre Pillow 4-Pack is on sale for £26.40, down from £44, which is a 40% saving. Another tempting offer is the all-seasons Goose Feather and Down Duvet on sale from £71.40, down from £119+, which is another 40% saving.
Here are the current deals on offer at the Soak and Sleep sale...
Soak and Sleep sale view all Black Deals
In the sale, which is live right now, you can grab a host of Black Deals offering 40% off the standard price of many bedding and bathroom products. Want hotel quality towels at home? You got it with 40% off a four-pack bundle of Luxury Egyptian Cotton Hand Towels. Need a mattress protector? Those are on sale too.View Deal
Soak and Sleep duvet sale
There are 7 duvet offers currently available in the Black Deals section of the sale, ranging from microfibre duvets, to seriously luxurious down duvets. If a soft and plump, snugglesome duvet is top of your wishlist, check out the Luxury Duck Down Duvet, filled RDS certified down. Don't want down? The Supremely Soft As Down Microfibre Duvet sounds like a great alternative.View Deal
Soak and Sleep pillows sale
Here's your chance to stock up on quality pillows for less. We're keen on the Revival Recycled Hollowfibre Pillow Deal, which contains a four-pack of squishy yet supportive pillows for £26.40, saving you 40%. There are luxury duck down pillows to match the duck down duvet, also on sale, as well as a four-pack of the microfibre pillows.View Deal
Soak and Sleep bed linen sale
We're seriously coveting the bed linen bundles in this sale, with luxury cotton linens and seersucker sets all catching our eye. If you want to dress your own bed or a guest bed in silky soft linen, take a look at this section now. The 100% Pure French Bed Linen Bundle, from £39.60, is a good place to start.View Deal
Soak and Sleep 25% off everything when you spend over £90
In addition to the Black Deals currently live on the site, Soak and Sleep is also running a 25% off everything on the site when you spend over £90. This can't be used in conjunction with the Black Deals, but it does mean that if you love something that isn't currently on sale in that section, you could still get a discount.View Deal
