Samsung Galaxy S22 price leak points to price hike from Galaxy S21 series

The leaks are coming thick and fast for the Samsung Galaxy S22, sure to be one of the best phones in the world when it arrives on February 8.

The update to the Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be even better – if that's even possible – with an updated processor and GPU, faster RAM, a slighter smaller 6- or 6.1-inch display, improved cameras, and updated S-Pen support.

And now, finally, we have some idea of how much the Galaxy S22 and other new Samsung devices will cost, thanks to Twitter leaker @chunvn8888.

Wrap up the S22 series and Tab S8 series pricesS22: $899S22+: $1099S22U: $1299Tab S8: under $850Tab S8+: $900-1000Tab S8U: around 1100 and above (above means more storage and cellular connectivity)Will update the exact Tab S8 series prices soon.January 11, 2022 See more

The pricing – $899 for the S22, rising to $1,099 for the S22+ and $1,299 for the S22 Ultra – makes a lot of sense and would position the S22 range in-line with previous Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple's iPhone 13 (albeit a little more expensive).

@chunvn8888 also gives us new insights into Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Tab 8, which have estimated prices of under $850 for the Tab 8, $900-$1,000 for the Tab 8+, and over $1,100 for the Tab 8 Ultra.

We're getting excited

Samsung consistently produces the best Android phones around and the arrival of the S22 is akin to the forthcoming iPhone 14, which could feature a new "pill" notch design.

You can read more about Samsung Galaxy S22 release date, prices, and specs ahead of the event, which is expected on February 8, with pre-orders opening the next day and devices shipping towards the end of the month.

Can't wait for the Samsung Galaxy S22?