Samsung Galaxy S22 price leak points to price hike from Galaxy S21 series

A leaker outlines how much the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost when it arrives in February

Samsung Galaxy S22
(Image credit: Samsung)

By published

The leaks are coming thick and fast for the Samsung Galaxy S22, sure to be one of the best phones in the world when it arrives on February 8

The update to the Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be even better – if that's even possible – with an updated processor and GPU, faster RAM, a slighter smaller 6- or 6.1-inch display, improved cameras, and updated S-Pen support.

And now, finally, we have some idea of how much the Galaxy S22 and other new Samsung devices will cost, thanks to Twitter leaker @chunvn8888.

See more

The pricing – $899 for the S22, rising to $1,099 for the S22+ and $1,299 for the S22 Ultra – makes a lot of sense and would position the S22 range in-line with previous Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple's iPhone 13 (albeit a little more expensive).

@chunvn8888 also gives us new insights into Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Tab 8, which have estimated prices of under $850 for the Tab 8, $900-$1,000 for the Tab 8+, and over $1,100 for the Tab 8 Ultra.

We're getting excited 

Samsung consistently produces the best Android phones around and the arrival of the S22 is akin to the forthcoming iPhone 14, which could feature a new "pill" notch design.

You can read more about Samsung Galaxy S22 release date, prices, and specs ahead of the event, which is expected on February 8, with pre-orders opening the next day and devices shipping towards the end of the month.

Can't wait for the Samsung Galaxy S22? 

TOPICS
Phones
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.