Samsung Galaxy S21 steals this staple iPhone 12 design

The Galaxy S21 is set to be Samsung's next flagship, although the company is rumored to be shaking things up next year with an early January launch, and a possible merging of its S and Note series.

The new direction may go some way to explaining a radical design decision that has come to light, that sees Samsung ditch the curves of its previous handsets, and take a leaf out of Apple's playbook with its iPhone 12.

LetsGoDigital has spotted a trademark filed in Korea by Samsung Display for a 'Blade Bezel'. The bezel is the area around the display on a smartphone, so presumably this refers to a new style of bezel that is thin and flat – like a blade.

The outlet speculates that this could emulate Apple's flat-edged iPhone 12 aesthetic, which is a throwback to a design last used by the American tech giant for its iPhone 6. . You can take a look at what that might look like in the concept image above.

If that's what the trademark is describing, it's certainly a turnaround for Samsung devices which have most recently boasted curved edges on the Galaxy S20, and Note 10, as well as the Note 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 edge, and Galaxy S6 edge series.

Of course, Samsung could be describing something else altogether, although there's only so much it can do with a bezel. The pivot in design philosophy lends weight to the theory that its two smartphone lines are merging, with a fresh new look to kick off the next era of smartphones.

We won't have to wait too long to find out, if the January launch comes to fruition.

