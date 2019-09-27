Samsung Galaxy S10 updated with new features to rival the Apple iPhone 11

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S10 that bundles a handful of additional camera features, which have been lifted straight from the Galaxy Note 10. The upgrade also includes Dynamic Lock Screen – a Huawei-esque tweak that changes the background each time the screen is fired up.

Notably, we're looking at several new shooting modes, including Night Mode for the front-facing camera, Super Steady Mode for video-recording in Hyperlapse Mode and Live Focus Video. All of these options have been brought over from the newer Galaxy Note 10 to rival comparable features found on Apple's flagship iPhone 11 trio.

Plus, there's Dex for PC. Formerly exclusive to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, this tool lets you hook your smartphone up to a Mac or Windows PC using a standard USB cable. From there, you can tap into the fully-fledged DeX multitasking suite, firing up smartphone applications like WhatsApp on your desktop or laptop.

The update is rolling out in stages, according to SamMobile. To check to see if it's available for your Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10 Plus, open up Settings, select System Updates, then tap Check for Updates. Just keep in mind that you'll need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network and have at least 50% charge to install the upgrade.