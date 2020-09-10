Roku on sale for $40 at Best Buy – the cheapest Roku deal available!

Roku kicked off the streaming stick wave with a bang when it released, offering an ultra-cheap way to stream your favorite movies and TV shows directly to your TV without the need for any set top boxes or cable hookups. Today, Roku is finally on sale at Best Buy for just $40 – a hefty 25% off the normal selling price,

A fully-featured streaming device crammed into a simple USB stick, Roku offers an amazing amount of content at an incredibly affordable price point. Aside from getting access to everyone's favorite paid streaming apps including Disney+, HULU, Netflix, and Apple TV, Roku offers a massive selection of free to view content right out of the box.

Paired with an easy-to-use voice remote, viewers can seamlessly browse and view their favorite movies via voice commands. From classic movies to recent blockbusters, Roku offers one of the largest selections of streamable content at an incredible price.

Premium channels including SHOWTIME, STARZ, and HBO, are all accessible as well, and can be accessed through your own cable provider if you already have an account at no extra charge. Want to catch up on The Mandalorian? Roku has you covered with access to Disney+ and it's entire library. Maybe you want to catch the latest Netflix series. Roku does it and more, all at an affordable and downright ludicrous price of just $40.

Best Buy is helping us out until by giving us one of the cheapest Roku deals we'll see until Amazon Prime Day deals or Black Friday deals kick off. Don't skip out on grabbing a brand new Roku Streaming Stick at an incredible price.

Roku Streaming Stick w/ Voice Remote

Was: $49.99 | Now: $39.99 | Savings: $10 (25%) | Best Buy

With access to hundreds of free channels and some of the hottest paid streaming apps, Roku TV kicked off the streaming stick wave with an affordable yet featured-packed package. Watch thousands of movies and TV show episodes all with simple voice control!

View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K w/ Voice Remote

Price: $49.99 | Best Buy

You may be ready to jump into the world of 4K streaming, and if that's the case you'll want to grab the Roku TV Stick+ 4K unit. It's not currently on sale unfortunately, but at just $10 more you can upgrade without breaking the bank.View Deal

