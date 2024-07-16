I'm a big Lego fan and these deals are my recommended Prime Day picks

Lego has firmly established itself as a manufacturer of toys for all ages – with sets directly aimed at collectors and adults, as well as the usual fare for children. And, this Amazon Prime Day there are a number of its most desirable builds available no matter your age, with some great discounts.

I'm a big Lego fan myself, having bought a fair few of these sets already, so you can rest assured that they are all great builds and projects.

Here are my favourite picks from the Lego deals in both the US and UK.

Best US Prime Day Lego deals

Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car: was $179.99, now $125.99 at Amazon

This stunning Lego Technic build comes with 1,580 pieces and, as the final model has intricate detailing the sub-brand is known for. It's great for display or play.

Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet, Iron Man Model with Infinity Stones: was $69.99, now $48.99 at Amazon

Taken from Avengers: Endgame, this gauntlet build is designed to be proudly displayed, much like the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader and Mandalorian helmets. It comes with its own plinth too.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: was $49.99, now $34.99 at Amazon

As well as an accurate build of the X-Wing flown by Luke in A New Hope, you get a great selection of mini figures with this set. Luke, Leia and General Dodonna are included, along with R2-D2 who can fit in the correct position in the ship.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $169.99, now $135.99 at Amazon

While it's not the full Collector Series set, this build still comes with 1,351 pieces and can be opened to fit the 7 included minifigures inside. It's also a lot less expensive – even more so with this great deal.

Lego Ideas Medieval Blacksmith: was $179.99, now $125.99 at Amazon

Intricate and detailed, this 2,164 piece set makes a three-level building that houses the blacksmith and all his tools of the trade. There's even a full kitchen on the ground floor.

Lego Disney and Pixar Up House: was $59.99, now $47.99 at Amazon

Up is my favourite Pixar movie and this set is among my favourite Lego tie-ins too. It's a great build for kids but equally looks splendid on a shelf when complete.

You can see more US Lego deals right here.

Best UK Prime Day Lego deals

Lego Batman Batmobile Tumbler: was £229.99, now £179.99 at Amazon

This 18+ Lego set creates a replica Batmobile Tumbler from The Dark Knight trilogy of movies. It comes with Christian Bale's Batman and Heath Ledger's Joker as minifigures, and there are 2,049 pieces in the box.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: was £59.99, now £51.97 at Amazon

One of our favourite Lego sets, the Darth Vader helmet is one of the best builds in the range. You get 834 pieces and it looks great when finished and sat on a shelf or desk.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was £59.99, now £38.73 at Amazon

Another in the display collection, this replica of Mando's helmet is arguably the most topical. It comes with 584 pieces and a name plate.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2: was £89.99, now £68.39 at Amazon

There have been a few bigger-sized R2-D2 sets around over the years, but this latest seems a great bargain at this price. It also comes with a Lego mini figure version of Darth Malak from the Knights of the Old Republic games – a real treat for proper Star Wars geeks like me.

Lego Icons Vespa 125 Scooter: was £89.99, now £63.59 at Amazon

As a bit of a lover of all things Mod, I'm a sucker for a vintage Vespa – but have never got close to owning a real 125. This is definitely a great alternative that looks superb on a sideboard.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was £409.99, now £292.11 at Amazon

This 6,020 piece set is one of the Holy Grails for Lego and Harry Potter fans alike. It is filled with tiny details that are accurate to the movies – you just need a fairly large area to build it in.

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was £229.99, now £170.98 at Amazon

A relatively recent addition to the Lego sets lineup, this Bowser model is made up of an impressive 2,807 bricks. It also comes with a hidden POW block that interacts with Lego's Super Mario gaming sets.

These are my immediate favourites – as I've said, I own some of these Lego sets already – but there are plenty of other Lego Prime Day deals available.

You could also treat your kids to something from the Harry Potter range, for example, or check out the non-collectible version of the Lego Millenium Falcon, which is also amazing in its own right.

Either way, we're sure you'll get as much joy in building and displaying these Lego sets as we do. Especially when you're saving a few pennies.

Remember, you need to be a Prime member to get the best prices, but can sign up for a 30-day trial if you don't subscribe already.