Apple TV 4K is my favourite streaming device and I recommend these Cyber Monday deals

I have been reviewing streaming boxes since the pretty much started to appear on the market more than two decades ago. And in that time, I have had plenty of favourites.

The one that I use most often today, though, is the Apple TV 4K. It's a superb streaming device that doesn't only give me super-speedy access to all of the services I enjoy, it wraps the experience with an excellent user interface that allows me to pick up shows and series I am in the middle off, no matter whether than are on Apple TV+ or another app.

Even better news is that there are some great Apple TV 4K deals on right now – not least on Apple's own retail store. Although you will have to be quick to take advantage, as the offers only run until midnight Cyber Monday 27 November 2023.

UK Apple TV Cyber Monday deals

Apple TV 4K (2022) 64GB: now £149 with a £20 gift card for free at Apple

Apple hasn't reduced the price of its products this year, but you do get a £20 Apple Store gift card when you purchase an Apple TV 4K box.

Apple TV 4K (2022) 128GB: now £169 with a £20 gift card at Apple

This version of the Apple TV 4K box has more storage and an Ethernet port, so you can also use wired internet as well as Wi-Fi. It also comes with a £20 gift card.

US Apple TV Cyber Monday deals

Apple TV 4K (2022) 64GB: now $129 with a $25 gift card for free at Apple

As with the UK, you get a gift card rather than discount when you buy Apple Store products on Cyber Monday. This particular deal gives you a $25 Apple Store gift card that could be spent on a couple of movies, or any future product.

Apple TV 4K (2022) 128GB: now $149 with a $25 gift card at Apple

Again, you get a $25 gift card to spend on anything you want from Apple, but with a slightly better specc'ed Apple TV 4K box with Ethernet and more storage.

There might be other Apple TV 4K deals in your region. You can find out using our handy tracker below.