The Paramount Plus subscription deal is the best I've seen this Black Friday

Want to watch some of the best movies and TV shows for half less? Well, here you are

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
(Image credit: Paramount)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Although there are some streaming service deals around this Black Friday, few are as good as the ones offered by Paramount+ both in the US and UK.

That's because UK subscribers can get 3-months of top-notch entertainment with 50% off, with the price slashed to £3.49 per month (usually £6.99).

And, there's an even better deal in the US, with 3-months of the streaming service available for the price of just one. That's an overall saving of 67% and equates to just $1.98 per month for a standard Paramount+ subscription, $3.98 if you also want Showtime.

Paramount+ (UK deal):  was £6.99 per month

Paramount+ (UK deal): was £6.99 per month, now £3.49 per month at Paramount+
Paramount+ is home to the Star Trek TV series, Halo, Yellowstone, plus movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It usually costs £6.99 per month, but this Black Friday deal gives you the first three at half price.

View Deal
Paramount+ (US deal): 3-months for the price of 1:  was $17.97

Paramount+ (US deal): 3-months for the price of 1: was $17.97, now $5.99 at Paramount+
Get three-months worth of Paramount+ for just the price of one, representing a great 67% off. You can also get the service bundled with Showtime for just $11.99 for three-months.

View Deal

Paramount+ is the home to shows like Yellowstone and Star Trek – with classic and future episodes being available on the platfom. It also features Paramount movies soon after they hit theatres, with Top Gun: Maverick being available to watch at no extra cost on the platform when others had to pay a rental fee or purchase it outright.

The streaming service is also the home of South Park and the Halo TV series, which is returning for a second season in the next year (it is expected).

You can stream Paramount+ shows and films across many different devices, including Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. A native Xbox Series X/S app was recently released too, so fans of the Halo gaming franchise can finally watch the small screen adaptation on their consoles.

A new tier structure for Paramount+ is tipped to come to the UK in the new year, which should add 4K HDR streaming, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound.

CATEGORIES
Deals Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸