The Paramount Plus subscription deal is the best I've seen this Black Friday

Although there are some streaming service deals around this Black Friday, few are as good as the ones offered by Paramount+ both in the US and UK.

That's because UK subscribers can get 3-months of top-notch entertainment with 50% off, with the price slashed to £3.49 per month (usually £6.99).

And, there's an even better deal in the US, with 3-months of the streaming service available for the price of just one. That's an overall saving of 67% and equates to just $1.98 per month for a standard Paramount+ subscription, $3.98 if you also want Showtime.

Paramount+ (UK deal): was £6.99 per month , now £3.49 per month at Paramount+

Paramount+ is home to the Star Trek TV series, Halo, Yellowstone, plus movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It usually costs £6.99 per month, but this Black Friday deal gives you the first three at half price.

Paramount+ (US deal): 3-months for the price of 1: was $17.97 , now $5.99 at Paramount+

Get three-months worth of Paramount+ for just the price of one, representing a great 67% off. You can also get the service bundled with Showtime for just $11.99 for three-months.

Paramount+ is the home to shows like Yellowstone and Star Trek – with classic and future episodes being available on the platfom. It also features Paramount movies soon after they hit theatres, with Top Gun: Maverick being available to watch at no extra cost on the platform when others had to pay a rental fee or purchase it outright.

The streaming service is also the home of South Park and the Halo TV series, which is returning for a second season in the next year (it is expected).

You can stream Paramount+ shows and films across many different devices, including Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. A native Xbox Series X/S app was recently released too, so fans of the Halo gaming franchise can finally watch the small screen adaptation on their consoles.

A new tier structure for Paramount+ is tipped to come to the UK in the new year, which should add 4K HDR streaming, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound.