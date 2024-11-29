I've been writing about streaming devices for years and these are my top deal choices for Black Friday


I have spent most of my life using and writing about streaming services and devices. As the former deputy editor of Home Cinema Choice, I've reviewed plenty of them too. And so, I always hunt down some great streaming bargains each Black Friday, for myself and to share with others.

There are certainly plenty around this year, from Amazon, Apple, Roku and plenty of others, so if you want to make your TV smarter, enhance your everyday viewing, or want to try out a new streaming service, now's a great time.

I've been scouring the 'net for the best streaming deals to recommend, and here are my top bargains on TV streamers, set-top-boxes, and the streaming services themselves. Enjoy.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

Amazon's flagship Fire TV Stick has a great discount. It is superfast, thanks to an upgraded processor, plus Wi-Fi 6E compatibility makes sure that its internet connectivity is stable, too.

Apple TV 4K, 64GB
Apple TV 4K, 64GB: was £149 now £139 at John Lewis

You can get the Apple TV 4K box from Apple itself with a £20 Apple Store gift card, but John Lewis is offering it with cold hard cash knocked off. It's my favourite streaming device at the minute, so this is a great deal.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro
Nvidia Shield TV Pro: was £191 now £159 at Currys

No mere streaming box, the Android-based Nvidia Shield TV is so powerful that its ideal for gaming too – either through downloadable apps or Nvidia's own GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. You can also use the device as a Plex hub if you have a library of your own digital content.

Google Chromecast with Google TV
Google Chromecast with Google TV: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Argos

Recently discontinued in favour of the new Google TV Streamer, the Chromecast with Google TV is still an amazing device and a true bargain at this price. This model supports 4K HDR video.

Roku 4K HDR Streaming Stick
Roku 4K HDR Streaming Stick: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Argos

If you want to make sure you have access to every streaming service you could ever imagine, the Roku 4K HDR Streaming Stick is the one for you. There are 1,000s of apps available to download, with many in 4K and with Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos.

Sky Stream with Sky Entertainment and Netflix
Sky Stream with Sky Entertainment and Netflix: was £26 now £19 at sky.com

Sky Stream is essentially a Sky Glass without the TV bit. So you get all of the streaming capabilities, including the full Sky TV experience, in a small box you can use with your own set. This package costs £19 per month for 24 months and includes Sky channels and a Netflix Basic subscription. That's an amazing amount of content at an amazing price.

Now Entertainment
Now Entertainment: was £9.99 now £6.99 at NOW

Get yourself streaming membership to the Sky Entertainment plan for just £6.99 per month. That includes the amazing Day of the Jackal on demand.

Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus: was £70.99 now £35.49 at Paramount+

Paramount+ is home to the Star Trek TV series, Yellowstone, plus movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and its Black Friday sale gives you a whole year's membership for half price. Alternatively, you can test the waters by subscribing for 3-months for just £3.99 per month.

These are my favourite deals I've found so far. I'm still looking out for others and, if I find any more that tickle my fancy, I'll update this piece as and when.

You can keep an eye out for other Apple TV deals yourself too, using our tracker below.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

