I've been writing about streaming devices for years and these are my top deal choices for Black Friday

I have spent most of my life using and writing about streaming services and devices. As the former deputy editor of Home Cinema Choice, I've reviewed plenty of them too. And so, I always hunt down some great streaming bargains each Black Friday, for myself and to share with others.
- Amazon Black Friday sales: streaming device deals
- Sky Black Friday sales: Sky Glass and Sky Stream deals
- Argos Black Friday sales: streaming device deals
There are certainly plenty around this year, from Amazon, Apple, Roku and plenty of others, so if you want to make your TV smarter, enhance your everyday viewing, or want to try out a new streaming service, now's a great time.
I've been scouring the 'net for the best streaming deals to recommend, and here are my top bargains on TV streamers, set-top-boxes, and the streaming services themselves. Enjoy.
Amazon's flagship Fire TV Stick has a great discount. It is superfast, thanks to an upgraded processor, plus Wi-Fi 6E compatibility makes sure that its internet connectivity is stable, too.
You can get the Apple TV 4K box from Apple itself with a £20 Apple Store gift card, but John Lewis is offering it with cold hard cash knocked off. It's my favourite streaming device at the minute, so this is a great deal.
No mere streaming box, the Android-based Nvidia Shield TV is so powerful that its ideal for gaming too – either through downloadable apps or Nvidia's own GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. You can also use the device as a Plex hub if you have a library of your own digital content.
Recently discontinued in favour of the new Google TV Streamer, the Chromecast with Google TV is still an amazing device and a true bargain at this price. This model supports 4K HDR video.
If you want to make sure you have access to every streaming service you could ever imagine, the Roku 4K HDR Streaming Stick is the one for you. There are 1,000s of apps available to download, with many in 4K and with Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos.
Sky Stream is essentially a Sky Glass without the TV bit. So you get all of the streaming capabilities, including the full Sky TV experience, in a small box you can use with your own set. This package costs £19 per month for 24 months and includes Sky channels and a Netflix Basic subscription. That's an amazing amount of content at an amazing price.
Get yourself streaming membership to the Sky Entertainment plan for just £6.99 per month. That includes the amazing Day of the Jackal on demand.
Paramount+ is home to the Star Trek TV series, Yellowstone, plus movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and its Black Friday sale gives you a whole year's membership for half price. Alternatively, you can test the waters by subscribing for 3-months for just £3.99 per month.
These are my favourite deals I've found so far. I'm still looking out for others and, if I find any more that tickle my fancy, I'll update this piece as and when.
You can keep an eye out for other Apple TV deals yourself too, using our tracker below.
