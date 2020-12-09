Razer just schooled the PS5 and Xbox Series X with this ridiculously powerful gaming machine

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are now out and, at least for the time being, the Microsoft flagship has claimed the most powerful next-gen gaming console crown.

That said, though, with rumors of a PS5 Pro now circulating, it looks like the Xbox Series X could have a new contender incoming to deal with.

Unfortunately for these next-gen consoles, though, a brand new gaming machine has just broken cover that absolutely smokes both of them in terms of gaming power and performance.

That gaming system? The Razer Tomahawk, a gaming system that in its Mini-ITX form is incredible similar design-wise to the Xbox Series X, can be upgraded with ease, supports the official Microsoft Wireless Xbox Controller and delivers truly mouth-watering power and performance.

This is a gaming system that leaves the PS5 and Xbox Series X dead and buried.

Watch the trailer for the Razer Tomahawk now to get the hype.

The Razer Tomahawk looks incredibly similar to the Xbox Series X in its Mini-ITX form factor, and comes loaded with a PS5-breaking Intel Core i9-9980HK Coffee Lake CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, 2TB HDD and a 750W PSU.

Gamers can then add in any full-sized graphics card of their choice, with the system offered for example in a variant with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 pre-installed, which delivers insane amounts of pixel-pushing power and the most cutting edge real time ray tracing technology.

Naturally, though, for the most elite next-gen gaming performance, the system would be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, which would simply kill the PS5, Xbox Series X and most likely a PS5 Pro due to its god-tier 24GB of GDDR6X memory, 10,496 CUDA cores and 1.70GHz boost clock.

Just imagine a Tomahawk equipped with the aftermarket EVGA RTX 3090 RTW3 Ultra and running Cyberpunk 2077 at maximum spec... truly the stuff of gaming dreams.

A Razer Tomahawk equipped thus would not only crush 4K gaming at 120fps with real time ray tracing enabled, but also deliver performance that the PS5 and Xbox Series X can only dream of, including even 8K gaming at 60fps+. Simply mouth watering.

(Image credit: Razer)

Unfortunately, all this PS5 and Xbox Series X slaying power comes at a high cost, with the stock system without GPU starting at $2,400, and the system equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card $3,200, which is many times over the RRP of both next-gen consoles.

However, considering that right now it is basically impossible to buy PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, with scalpers charging up to four times their RRP on online auction sites, and that the Razer Tomahawk is fully modable and future proofed, with any of its components upgradeable, maybe hardcore gamers would be better served investing in it instead.

As one thing is for sure, a max-spec Tomahawk would be the elite gaming system of our dreams, one that is perfectly at home in the living room, bedroom or games room, and one that offers more power, customisation and future proofing then either of the recently released next-gen consoles.