Samsung Galaxy S21 revealed from every angle in stunning new images

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumors have been building for a while now, as the new series is set for a January 2021 launch. Reportedly, the S21 lineup includes three models: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra—and we've just gotten a good look at them thanks to some gorgeous new renders.

Images of the new line-up point to a variety of changes, including a blade bezel not unlike the straight edges of the iPhone 12 . Additionally, the phones' colors have also leaked, and it seems like those who pick up the standard S21 will have a choice of pink, violet, silver, and gray.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Render (Image credit: LetsDoDigital)

The render comes by way of LetsGoDigital , which claims to have "received reliable information from a source closely associated with Samsung Electronics." Thanks to the images provided from the source, LetsGoDigital in-house artist Giuseppe Spinelli, aka Snoreyn, was able to create the S21 render you see above.

The image illustrates some of the S21's rumored design features, including the returning rear triple-camera setup and 'glasstic,' a portmanteau of "glass" and "plastic." This divisive design choice, used in the Galaxy S20 line, forgoes premium materials in favor of a plastic phone backing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Render (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The standard S21 also sports a smaller screen from its big brothers. The full HD flat display measures 6.2-inches, versus the S21 Plus at 6.7-inches, and the S21 Ultra 5G at 6.9-inches. Notably, the Ultra's screen will not follow the blade design, but will instead stick with a rounded edge display.

Wondering what a new S21 phone will cost you? A price hike seems likely given the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor powering the new models. That's a step up from the S20's Snapdragon 865.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Render (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Price could have also been affected by the inclusion of the S-Pen, but it appears the stylus will not be included with any phone in the S21 lineup. However, the S21 Ultra –the most powerful (and costly) model – will include S-Pen support.

Price, confirmed features, and our first official look at the S21 lineup cannot be too far off, given the January 2021 release window. We will likely hear more during CES 2021. The all-digital event runs January 11-14.