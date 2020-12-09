Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 version is almost double the size of Xbox and PC version

The Cyberpunk 2077 launch is here, and eager gamers can start playing it at as soon as the clock strikes midnight on December 9 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but if you haven't pre-loaded the title – especially on PlayStation – you've got a mammoth download ahead, along with the Day 0 patch.

When it comes to booting up the game to play, the console versions will go live at midnight local time, while on PC, players will have to wait until 1AM CET on December 10, which is 12AM GMT/ 8PM AST, and December 9 at 4PM PT/ 7PM ET in the US. You can check the map for your specific region.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

CD Projekt's global community lead, Marcin Momot confirmed the size of Cyberpunk 2077 on the various platforms, adding that the Day 0 patch will download with the game on PC and Xbox, but on PlayStation, the game and patch will download separately.

The game and Day 0 (Day 1) patch combined weigh in at around 110GB on PS4 and PS5, compared to just 60GB – 75GB on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, and PC.

Pre-loads went live at different dates on the different platforms, starting with Xbox consoles on December 3, PC on December 7, and PlayStation on December 8, so you can get it started now if you haven't already!

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be exactly the same as the PS4 and Xbox One X versions for now, with the next-gen (technically current-gen now) upgrades – like ray-tracing – not expected to drop until next year.

If you're planning to wait until the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions release before you play, and are still trying to get hold of a console, be sure to check out our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides, as retailers have been rolling out stock over the past couple weeks, with more consoles expected next week.