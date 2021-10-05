John Lewis PS5 restock date confirmed – up to 1,000 consoles expected

A PlayStation 5 restock is set to take place for retailer John Lewis in the coming weeks. This follows on from confirmation that the store would receive a shipment in late September/early October. This particular stock has now been slightly delayed to the second week of the month.

Specifically, the shipment is expected to arrive on October 15th with an online restock then anticipated either a few days prior or afterwards. In other words, keep your eyes peeled from anytime next week. The more interesting information to come out of this is that both disc and digital versions of the console will be available, with stock levels coming in at around 700 and 300, respectively.

This news was shared by the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account (170,000 followers), which has a very reliable history of providing accurate drops for consumers. We always recommend purchasing bundles to be in with the best chance of securing a console, however, none appear to be part of this drop so it will be down to a first-come, first-serve basis.

As always, be prepared for heavy online competition from the many other buyers on the web searching for the elusive console. The best practice is to make sure you have an account on John Lewis set up beforehand, while also trying to be as eagle-eyed as possible when it comes to social media.

We always signal via the T3 Twitter account when a drop like this takes place too. Alternatively, you can head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker for more information about further drops expected to happen in October.

