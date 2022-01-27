PS5 restock: Amazon's first stock drop of 2022 expected this week

Amazon is gearing up for a big PlayStation 5 restock in the US with rumours mounting that it could take place sometime this week. The retailer has been awfully quiet since the start of 2022, with this potential restock being the first of 2022.

According to the reliable restock tracking Twitter account, PS5StockUpdates , an Amazon stock drop will take place sometime this week. No exact confirmation on the date or time but with little left of the week to go, there's a good chance it could take place today. If like previous drops, consumers can expect both disc and digital consoles to be up for sale.

Anyone looking at purchasing a console from Amazon must have access to an Amazon Prime membership to make it through to the purchase page. A Prime membership costs $12.99 a month or $199 per year. Alternatively, it does offer a 30-day free trial, so there are options.

What to look out for this week… - The MAIN event of this week should be Amazon! We don’t know the exact day or time of the drop, but it’s coming soon!- Another GameStop in-store drop on Thursday at local store opening time (via @mattswider on https://t.co/0CpkfJ5Ojs)⬇️⬇️⬇️January 25, 2022 See more

Amazon's restock pattern has been hugely sporadic over the last few months. Wednesdays were normally quite a good day for restocks in the UK but the US has been a little harder to pin down. If we had to take a guess, we'd suggest Friday would be the most likely time to tie in with the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5.

Outside of this, GameStop is set to host an in-store restock today with a PS5 bundle featuring Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Call of Duty: Vanguard, a Cosmic Red DualSense controller and $50 GameStop credit (via TheShortcut ). You must be a GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro member to get the console. If in the area, it's well worth checking in on your local retailer to see if stock is available.

There are also rumours of a Walmart and Best Buy restock, though nothing official has been confirmed as of yet. To keep up with all of the latest stock drops, head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details.