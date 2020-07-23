iPhone 12 battery leak reveals new evidence we didn't want to see 🙈

Mere days ago a disconcerting iPhone 12 leak emerged into the light. It was so worrying as it indicated that three out of the four models from the incoming iPhone 12 range were going to come with smaller capacity batteries than their equivalents in the iPhone 11 range.

The leak indicated that these new batteries, which were "headed for this year's iPhone models", had capacities of 2227mAh, 2775mAh and 3687mAh, and were predicted to line-up in the iPhone 12 range as follows:

Apple iPhone 12 (5.4-inch) – 2227mAh

Apple iPhone 12 Max (6.1-inch) – 2775mAh

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) – 2775mAh

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) – 3687mAh

If those capacities and line-up were accurate, that would mean that only the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max would technically come with a bigger battery than the iPhone 11 equivalent.

And considering the iPhone 12 range has been tipped to come with 5G and higher than 60Hz screens (potentially even 120Hz screens), which both consume more energy to operate, worry started to spread about battery life online.

Well, now a new leak seems to have added weight to this previous iPhone 12 battery leak, with a Twitter user posting up images of a battery with a Safety Korea certification that has a 2,775 mAh capacity and is a "possible Apple iPhone 12 Max or iPhone 12 Pro" unit.

Possible Apple iPhone 12 Max or iPhone 12 Pro (A2431) Battery live image appeared on SafetyKorea certification.2775mAh rated capacity#Apple #iPhone12Max #iPhone12Pro pic.twitter.com/FKJ590nU7cJuly 22, 2020

Now, it has to be said that the Twitter user says it is a "possible" iPhone 12 battery, so we could be looking at the battery for completely different phone. As such, this leak, as with the previous one, should be taken with a solid dose of salt.

However, the previous leak also cited a Safety Korea certification as the source of its iPhone 12 battery information, adding on the surface a link between the two, and both leaks share the same 2,775mAh capacity. The fact that the two leaks have broken cover so close to each other, too, gives us pause for thought.

And, further evidence still that these leaks are linked, comes from the Twitter user's bio, which lists the source of the original leak, MySmartPrice.

All the evidence we've seen to date, therefore, is pointing to multiple phones in the iPhone 12 range coming with smaller capacity batteries than the iPhone 11 range.

Now, as we said in the original leak, capacity on its own does not tell the whole story of a device's battery life, with hardware and software optimisations going a long way too in determining how long a battery will last.

And maybe Apple has killed it in terms of advanced, energy efficient new hardware and software optimisations. On paper, though, these capacities do not fill us with confidence here at T3.

Here's hoping the battery life on every handset in the iPhone 12 range delivers an upgrade on the iPhone 11 range. 🤞

What will the iPhone 12 range of handsets look like? This video is our best look yet, with real-world models shown off: